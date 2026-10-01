Egypt: CPJ, Partners Demand Release of Six Egyptian Investigative Journalists

30 September 2026
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

The Committee to Protect Journalists joined partner organizations on Wednesday in condemning the arrest in recent days of six journalists working for independent Egyptian investigative journalism platform Matsda2sh, and calling for their immediate release.

Between Monday, September 28, 2026, and Tuesday, September 29, Egyptian security forces raided homes and arrested Mohamed Ashraf Abu Emeira, Abdallah Qadry, Islam Barakat, Omar Helal, Mohamed Mahmoud, and Mohamed Adel at various locations across Egypt.

During the raids, authorities confiscated their mobile phones and personal laptops, and in one instance, damaged personal belongings inside the family home. Egyptian authorities have not officially or publicly disclosed the reasons for the arrests.

In 2023, Matsda2sh journalist Karim Asaad was arrested. He was later released, but the outlet has come under smear campaigns intended to silence its journalism work. Egypt remains one of the world's leading jailers of journalists, with 19 others currently behind bars.

Read the full letter here in English and Arabic.

Read the original article on CPJ.

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