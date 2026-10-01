Zimbabwe: Wicknell Chivhayo, Wife Die in Helicopter Crash

30 September 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

Businessman Wicknell Chivhayo has been killed in a helicopter crash in Marondera Rural . He was on board with his wife and four other victims.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police initially confirmed that an aircraft had crashed in Marondera Rural at around 1700 hours, saying more details would be released as emergency teams attended the scene.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana later confirmed that the aircraft was carrying a high-profile businessman, passengers and pilots, and that all those on board had died.

"The Government wishes to confirm that a helicopter crash has occurred, involving one high-profile businessman, four passengers, and two pilots," Mangwana said.

"Current information indicates that there were no survivors in this crash," he added

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation, while emergency and investigative teams continue working at the scene.

More details, including the identities of those killed and the circumstances leading to the crash, are expected from authorities.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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