Zimbabwe: Four Killed, 22 Injured in Two Road Accidents

Four people were killed while 22 others were injured in two separate road traffic accidents along the Harare-Bulawayo and Bulawayo-Beitbridge roads on Wednesday.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the first accident occurred at around 0230 hours at the 437-kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

"A motorist driving a Honda Fit carrying four passengers along Cecil Road was involved in a collision after failing to give way to a Zhongtong bus travelling along the Harare-Bulawayo Road towards Bulawayo with seven passengers on board," he said.

Commissioner Nyathi said four people travelling in the Honda Fit died on the spot, while three others, comprising one Honda Fit passenger and two Zhongtong bus passengers, were injured.

"The bodies of the victims were conveyed to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem examinations, while the injured were referred to the same institution for medical treatment," he said.

In a separate accident at around 0630 hours, a Yutong bus travelling along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road lost control at the 24-kilometre peg, veered off the road, struck a culvert and overturned before landing on its roof.

"As a result of the accident, 19 passengers sustained injuries and were referred to Mpilo Hospital for medical treatment," Nyathi said.

Nyathi urged motorists to adhere to road traffic rules and regulations and exercise caution on the roads to safeguard lives.