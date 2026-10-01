Zimbabwe: Four Killed, 22 Injured in Two Road Accidents

30 September 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Four people were killed while 22 others were injured in two separate road traffic accidents along the Harare-Bulawayo and Bulawayo-Beitbridge roads on Wednesday.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the first accident occurred at around 0230 hours at the 437-kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

"A motorist driving a Honda Fit carrying four passengers along Cecil Road was involved in a collision after failing to give way to a Zhongtong bus travelling along the Harare-Bulawayo Road towards Bulawayo with seven passengers on board," he said.

Commissioner Nyathi said four people travelling in the Honda Fit died on the spot, while three others, comprising one Honda Fit passenger and two Zhongtong bus passengers, were injured.

"The bodies of the victims were conveyed to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem examinations, while the injured were referred to the same institution for medical treatment," he said.

In a separate accident at around 0630 hours, a Yutong bus travelling along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road lost control at the 24-kilometre peg, veered off the road, struck a culvert and overturned before landing on its roof.

"As a result of the accident, 19 passengers sustained injuries and were referred to Mpilo Hospital for medical treatment," Nyathi said.

Nyathi urged motorists to adhere to road traffic rules and regulations and exercise caution on the roads to safeguard lives.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.