Ethiopia: One Corridor, Too Much Risk - Why Berbera Matters More Than Ever As Bab-El-Mandeb Crisis Exposes Ethiopia's Maritime Vulnerability

Addis Abeba — The current crisis around the Bab-el-Mandeb has transformed Ethiopia's maritime vulnerability from a long-term strategic concern into an immediate economic-security question. The latest Houthi advances along Yemen's Red Sea coast and around strategic positions near the Bab-el-Mandeb have intensified concerns over the security of one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints.

But the Houthi crisis did not create Ethiopia's maritime vulnerability. It exposed it.

The Houthi crisis has changed the question Ethiopia must ask. The issue is no longer whether a landlocked Ethiopia can obtain access to the sea; it is whether it can prevent any single maritime corridor from becoming an irreplaceable point of failure. With more than 96 percent of its maritime cargo concentrated through Djibouti, Ethiopia has access but insufficient redundancy. Berbera offers the most immediate opportunity to close that gap, provided Ethiopia can transform the port from an alternative gateway into a fully operational port-to-market corridor.

That distinction is central. Ethiopia does not simply need another port. It needs the capacity to switch meaningful cargo between functioning corridors when one route is disrupted. For a country of more than 120 million people whose economy depends heavily on imported fuel, machinery, industrial inputs, and consumer goods, maritime security is inseparable from economic security.

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Current crisis exposes structural vulnerability

Ethiopia's dependence on Djibouti is not itself the problem. Djibouti became Ethiopia's principal maritime gateway because of geography, established infrastructure, road and rail connections, customs arrangements, logistics networks, and years of commercial integration.

The problem is concentration. According to Ethiopia's 2025/26 fiscal-year transport figures, the country moved approximately 17.57 million metric tons of import and export cargo through maritime gateways. Djibouti handled 96.71 percent, or about 15.34 million tons. Berbera accounted for 2.74 percent, Tadjoura 1.23 percent, and the Mombasa-Moyale corridor 0.56 percent.

The figures make the strategic problem difficult to ignore. Ethiopia possesses alternative maritime gateways, but alternatives on a map are not necessarily alternatives during a crisis.

A maritime corridor functions as an interconnected chain encompassing the port, terminal, customs, road and rail networks, border crossings, dry ports, warehouses, industrial centers, and final markets. Failure at any point can reduce the value of the entire route.

The strategic question is therefore straightforward: Can Ethiopia actually switch meaningful cargo to another corridor when the primary corridor is disrupted?

If the answer is only partially, Ethiopia remains vulnerable even when several ports technically remain available.

Cost mounts without complete blockade

The strategic danger does not require the Bab-el-Mandeb to be completely closed. A partial disruption can be enough.

Higher insurance premiums, longer voyages, carrier surcharges, reduced shipping frequency, congestion, rerouting, and uncertainty over delivery schedules can raise the cost of trade well before a formal blockade occurs. The current crisis demonstrates precisely why this matters: recent fighting and Houthi advances around the Bab-el-Mandeb have already intensified concern over commercial shipping and the reliability of the waterway.

Maritime security is inseparable from economic security."

For Ethiopia, the effects are amplified by its dependence on maritime imports. Fuel alone represented roughly 4.23 million tons of imports in the 2025/26 fiscal year. Road transport carried about 80.15 percent of inland freight, while the Ethio-Djibouti railway handled approximately 18.92 percent, further illustrating how heavily the wider logistics system remains tied to the Djibouti axis.

The vulnerability also runs through exports. Ethiopian exporters require predictable maritime schedules and inland transport. If shipping becomes more expensive or unreliable, the effects can move through production costs, delivery times, and competitiveness.

The Bab-el-Mandeb is therefore not simply a distant maritime chokepoint. For Ethiopia, it is connected to the cost structure of the domestic economy.

From port diversification to corridor redundancy

There is an important distinction between diversification and redundancy.

Diversification means having several nominal options. Redundancy means having alternatives capable of absorbing displaced cargo when the principal corridor is disrupted.

The 2.74 percent share of Berbera illustrates this distinction. It measures more than Berbera's current utilization; it shows the distance between having an alternative port and possessing a genuinely alternative corridor.

A corridor is strategically valuable not merely when it exists, but when cargo can actually be switched to it under stress. That should become the central test of Ethiopian maritime policy.

From Berbera gateway to regional flashpoint

Berbera occupies a particularly important position because it offers Ethiopia another Gulf of Aden gateway while providing a different geographic orientation from Djibouti. Its significance is not simply that a port exists. Its strategic value lies in the possibility of building an alternative port-to-market system.

The port's development, including its deep-water facilities, large quay, and wider Berbera Economic Zone, provides a foundation for such a corridor. DP World's involvement has also linked the port to a broader commercial and logistics strategy.

But infrastructure at the port is only one part of the equation. If cargo can reach Berbera but cannot reliably cross the border, clear customs, access roads, reach Ethiopian dry ports, and continue to industrial centers, the port cannot function as a true strategic reserve.

The objective should therefore be to develop the corridor, not merely increase port throughput. Berbera changes Ethiopia's strategic geography by giving it the possibility of connecting its economy to a wider Gulf of Aden-Indian Ocean network involving Djibouti, Somaliland, and, farther south, Kenya. This is the foundation of what may be called corridor power: the ability to choose among functioning routes rather than remain dependent on one.

The 1 January 2024 Ethiopia-Somaliland Memorandum of Understanding should be understood within this larger strategic context. Ethiopia's own statement described the MoU as a framework intended to help secure sea access and diversify access to seaports.

The agreement represented an attempt to translate Ethiopia's recognition of maritime vulnerability into a concrete alternative.

Public reports outlined an arrangement granting Ethiopia long-term access to a 20-kilometer stretch of Somaliland's coastline, potentially for naval operations. While Somaliland framed Ethiopia's formal recognition as a key component of this political bargain, Ethiopia focused primarily on securing maritime access, fostering cooperation, and diversifying its trade routes. Because the full text of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was never released to the public, its precise legal and commercial specifics remain a subject of debate.

Nevertheless, the underlying strategic logic was unmistakable: Ethiopia desired reliable maritime access and route diversification, whereas Somaliland pursued international recognition and a stronger strategic partnership.

Consequently, the MoU intertwined four complex issues that had traditionally been handled in isolation--maritime access, economic diversification, security strategy, and diplomatic recognition. This unique convergence explains both the profound strategic significance of the agreement and the fierce backlash it provoked.

Viewing the deal as a direct affront to its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Somalia vehemently rejected it. In response, Ethiopia maintained that the pact was strictly a cooperative maritime-access agreement rather than an attempt at territorial annexation. Ultimately, this friction escalated a practical maritime initiative into a broad regional diplomatic crisis.

Herein lies the crux of Ethiopia's maritime resilience dilemma. Although the government accurately diagnosed its logistical vulnerabilities, the political strategy it employed to resolve them inadvertently generated new diplomatic hurdles.

Ethiopia does not simply need another port. It needs the capacity to switch meaningful cargo between functioning corridors."

The resulting chain of events is perhaps more telling than the agreement itself. Ethiopia's historical dependence on Djibouti led to an acute awareness of its maritime vulnerability, which in turn prompted the exploration of the Berbera option and the subsequent signing of the MoU with Somaliland. However, this sparked staunch opposition from Somalia, igniting a regional diplomatic escalation that culminated in the Ankara process and left Ethiopia's corridor diversification efforts incomplete. Ultimately, the region's strategic ambitions outpaced its capacity for operational implementation.

Ethiopia's foreign-policy hesitation, costs of moving too quickly

Ethiopia's maritime dilemma has increasingly become a foreign-policy dilemma. Addis Ababa recognizes that its overwhelming dependence on Djibouti creates a structural vulnerability, yet every serious attempt to diversify that dependence intersects with the sovereignty concerns, security interests, and competing partnerships of other states in the Horn of Africa.

Amharic language resources This has produced a form of strategic hesitation: Ethiopia has a clear long-term maritime requirement, but the diplomatic pathway toward satisfying that requirement remains contested.

The problem is therefore not simply that Ethiopia lacks a maritime strategy. The strategic objective is clearer than the diplomatic mechanism for achieving it.

The January 2024 Ethiopia-Somaliland MoU demonstrated this contradiction particularly sharply. Ethiopia pursued an arrangement that would potentially give it access to a coastal area near Berbera while Somaliland presented recognition as part of the political bargain. The agreement immediately collided with Somalia's position that Somaliland remains part of its sovereign territory.

Ethiopia's maritime-access objective consequently became inseparable from a dispute over sovereignty and recognition. That created a difficult strategic equation for Addis Ababa: Maritime diversification was necessary, but the most direct route toward diversification generated diplomatic confrontation.

Ethiopia's maritime ambitions have to be considered alongside its relationships with Somalia, Somaliland, Djibouti, Eritrea, Kenya, Türkiye, Egypt, the UAE, and other Red Sea actors.

Djibouti remains Ethiopia's established commercial gateway. Somalia is a neighboring state whose sovereignty claims directly intersect with the Somaliland question. Türkiye has developed substantial political, economic, and security ties with both Ethiopia and Somalia and subsequently facilitated the Ankara process. Egypt has its own strategic concerns regarding Ethiopia, particularly in relation to the Nile and regional security. The UAE has major commercial interests around Berbera. Consequently, every port choice has diplomatic consequences, because every corridor exists inside a regional political system.

This helps explain why Addis Ababa has faced a difficult balancing act. Moving aggressively toward an alternative corridor can strengthen Ethiopia's strategic autonomy from Djibouti, but it can simultaneously intensify tensions with Somalia and complicate relations with other regional actors.

Moving cautiously can reduce diplomatic friction, but it risks prolonging the very maritime dependence that Ethiopia has identified as strategically problematic. The result is a policy dilemma between urgency and manageability.

From Addis Ababa's perspective, caution has an understandable logic. A direct confrontation with Somalia could damage Ethiopia's regional relationships, complicate security cooperation, and create additional pressure at a time when Ethiopia already faces multiple security and economic challenges.

But excessive caution carries its own strategic cost: it prolongs the very dependence that prompted the maritime initiative in the first place.

This produces a paradox: The more Ethiopia tries to minimize the diplomatic risks of maritime diversification, the longer it may remain exposed to the economic risks of maritime concentration.

The hesitation is not simply indecision. It is a trade-off between two different forms of risk: diplomatic risk versus maritime vulnerability.

The challenge for Ethiopian policymakers is to avoid treating these risks as mutually exclusive. A sustainable strategy must reduce both simultaneously.

Berbera complicates calculation but remains strategic

This is where Berbera remains strategically relevant even after the Ankara process.

The question is no longer necessarily whether Ethiopia can immediately implement the January 2024 arrangement in its original political form. The more fundamental question is whether Berbera can become part of a broader, politically sustainable corridor architecture.

Its value derives from geography, infrastructure, proximity to Ethiopia, and access to the Gulf of Aden--not exclusively from the original MoU. The agreement should therefore not be reduced to a binary question of "MoU implemented" or "MoU abandoned."

Its deeper significance is that it demonstrated Ethiopia's search for a second maritime axis, while the diplomatic crisis that followed demonstrated the limits of pursuing that objective through a politically concentrated arrangement.

The current maritime crisis demonstrates why the underlying requirement remains.

Ethiopia's strategic choice comes down to sequencing

The most sustainable foreign-policy approach may therefore depend less on choosing one partner and more on sequencing several relationships.

Ethiopia can maintain Djibouti as its principal commercial gateway while developing alternative corridors rather than presenting diversification as a replacement strategy. It can maintain dialogue with Somalia while preserving economic engagement with Somaliland where legally and diplomatically possible. It can deepen southern connectivity through Kenya while maintaining diplomatic space with Eritrea. It can work with Türkiye without allowing mediation to become the only mechanism through which Ethiopia approaches maritime access. And it can engage the UAE and other commercial actors in ways that strengthen infrastructure without unnecessarily turning every logistics project into a geopolitical alignment.

This is the difference between port diplomacy and maritime architecture.

Port diplomacy asks, "Which country will give Ethiopia access?

Maritime architecture asks, how can Ethiopia ensure that no single political disagreement, security crisis, or infrastructure failure can isolate its maritime trade?

The second question captures the deeper strategic problem.

Deeper Problem: Failing to convert maritime ambition into resilience

The Ethiopia-Somaliland episode reveals an important gap between strategic recognition and strategic implementation.

Addis Ababa has increasingly recognized that maritime access is connected to national economic security. But the conversion of that recognition into a resilient multi-corridor system remains incomplete. As long as maritime cargo remains overwhelmingly concentrated through Djibouti while Berbera handles only a small fraction, Ethiopia possesses geographical alternatives but not yet equivalent operational alternatives.

That distinction is crucial. A foreign-policy strategy can negotiate access. Only infrastructure, logistics, customs coordination, commercial agreements, and sustained political relationships can transform access into redundancy.

This is why Ethiopia's foreign-policy hesitation cannot be examined separately from its logistics strategy. Diplomacy determines whether corridors can be politically accessed. Infrastructure determines whether they can be operationalized. Commercial integration determines whether they can be scaled. All three are required.

The lesson of the past two years is therefore not that Ethiopia should choose between Somalia and Somaliland, between Djibouti and Berbera, or between diplomacy and maritime assertiveness.

The deeper lesson is that Ethiopia needs a foreign policy capable of supporting corridor redundancy without turning every alternative corridor into a zero-sum geopolitical contest. That requires a more flexible diplomatic doctrine, framed around an economic-security requirement rather than solely as a contest over which regional actor gains or loses influence.

Such an approach would allow Addis Ababa to pursue multiple corridors simultaneously, reduce the political pressure attached to any single arrangement, and gradually build the operational capacity necessary to shift cargo when circumstances change.

From Assab to Mombasa: Ethiopia's maritime alternatives

Eritrea presents another geographically significant possibility.

Assab and Massawa provide Ethiopia with Red Sea-facing alternatives. Their proximity to northern Ethiopia gives them strategic relevance, while their position on the Red Sea offers a different orientation from the Gulf of Aden corridors.

But geography alone cannot create a functioning maritime corridor. A functioning corridor requires political stability, secure transit, infrastructure, commercial agreements, customs arrangements, and reliable inland connections. The political environment surrounding Eritrea therefore remains central to the feasibility of this option.

Ethiopia's maritime strategy should consequently preserve diplomatic space rather than treat military confrontation as a mechanism for obtaining maritime access. The Eritrean option is best understood as a potential component of a long-term portfolio, not an immediate replacement for Djibouti or Berbera.

Kenya provides another direction. Mombasa and Lamu provide a southern diversification axis, but their greater distance from Ethiopia and different inland logistics requirements make them complementary contingency routes rather than immediate substitutes for Djibouti or Berbera.

The Mombasa-Moyale corridor already demonstrates that Ethiopia can connect to an Indian Ocean route. Yet its current share of maritime cargo remains only a fraction of the national total.

A functioning corridor requires political stability, secure transit, infrastructure, commercial agreements, customs arrangements, and reliable inland connections."

The question, again, is whether the route can absorb meaningful additional cargo under stress. Ethiopia therefore needs roads, railways, customs integration, dry ports, warehousing, border efficiency, and commercial agreements capable of supporting significant additional volumes. Without these elements, a southern port remains an option in theory rather than a strategic reserve.

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From single gateway to maritime network

Global shipping companies can respond to Red Sea insecurity by diverting vessels around the Cape of Good Hope. A longer maritime voyage may be absorbed by a shipping company as an operational cost. Ethiopia must still receive the cargo through an available gateway and transport it inland.

This asymmetry is fundamental. The Cape route can provide resilience for international shipping, but it does not remove Ethiopia's own corridor vulnerability. For Ethiopia, resilience must be built closer to home.

The central policy lesson is that Ethiopia must move beyond treating maritime access as an issue tied to a single port. Rather, the country should build a resilient maritime architecture where multiple corridors serve distinct and complementary functions.

This strategic approach requires safeguarding the Djibouti corridor as the primary gateway while actively operationalizing Berbera as a genuine secondary route. It also means developing Mombasa and Lamu for southern diversification and keeping diplomatic options open with Eritrea, strictly avoiding any military escalation. To make cargo switching a practical reality, Ethiopia must invest heavily in expanding its dry ports, warehouses, and integrated rail and road networks.

Additionally, maintaining strategic reserves of vital commodities will help absorb temporary shocks. This should be paired with a dedicated maritime-risk monitoring system designed to track shipping trends, insurance rates, freight costs, and chokepoint vulnerabilities. Crucially, contingency planning must anticipate partial corridor disruptions, not just complete closures.

Simultaneously, the government needs to reinforce the inland logistics networks that connect these coastal routes to domestic markets. Ultimately, the goal is not to find one flawless port but to guarantee that no single corridor remains absolutely indispensable to Ethiopia's economic survival.

Redundancy, not replacement

The strategic doctrine that follows is simple: redundancy, not replacement.

Djibouti and Berbera should not be framed as mutually exclusive choices.

The more consequential question is whether Ethiopia can prevent any single corridor from becoming an irreplaceable point of failure. The same principle applies to Mombasa, Lamu, and potential Eritrean routes.

The goal is not equal utilization of every port. Different corridors will naturally carry different volumes because geography, infrastructure, and economics differ. The goal is switchability.

If a security crisis, political dispute, infrastructure failure, or maritime disruption reduces the capacity of the primary corridor, Ethiopia should be able to shift a meaningful share of essential cargo elsewhere without waiting years for new infrastructure or diplomatic arrangements. That is what strategic resilience means.

Conclusion: Geography cannot move, but strategy can

The Bab-el-Mandeb crisis has demonstrated that Ethiopia's maritime problem is no longer theoretical. A country can be geographically landlocked yet economically dependent on maritime routes. Ethiopia is precisely such a state.

Its dependence on Djibouti reflects geography, infrastructure, and decades of commercial development. Djibouti is not itself the vulnerability. Concentration is. That is the strategic gap the Houthi crisis has exposed.

The Ethiopia-Somaliland MoU was an attempt to address that gap by creating another maritime option. Its subsequent diplomatic consequences demonstrated that maritime diversification in the Horn is inseparable from sovereignty, recognition, and regional power politics.

The answer, however, is not to return to dependence. It is to build a more sophisticated maritime architecture in which Djibouti remains essential, Berbera becomes a critical secondary corridor, Mombasa and Lamu provide a southern axis, and Eritrea remains a geographically significant possibility whose realization depends heavily on political conditions. But none of these routes becomes strategically meaningful merely because it exists. They must become switchable corridors.

Ethiopia cannot change its geography. It cannot relocate the Bab-el-Mandeb or eliminate regional geopolitical competition. But it can change the consequences of its geography.

Berbera is the opportunity. Corridor redundancy is the strategy. Strategic resilience is the objective. AS

Editor's Note: Gulaid Yusuf Idaan is a senior lecturer and researcher specializing in diplomacy, politics, and international relations in the Horn of Africa. He can be contacted at Idaan54@gmail.com

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the positions of any institution with which he is affiliated.