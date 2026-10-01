Ethiopia: From Wolaita to Washington - Thousands Celebrate Wolaitas' New Year 'Gifaataa' After Unesco Recognition

Addis Abeba — More than 3,000 members of the Wolaita community gathered in Virginia to mark their New Year - an occasion rooted in cultural identity, reconciliation, renewal and intergenerational heritage.

On Sunday 20 September , Wolaita people from across Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia came together in Northern Virginia for Gifaataa, the traditional Wolaitas' New Year, turning the day into a vibrant showcase of culture, community and shared memory.

Organizers said the celebration drew more than 3,000 people, including invited guests. The venue was filled with traditional music and dance, scholarly presentations, indigenous games and Wolaita cuisine. For many in the diaspora, the gathering carried meaning well beyond the turning of the calendar: it offered an opportunity to reconnect with a heritage carried thousands of miles from the Wolaita homeland in southern Ethiopia.

This year's event held added significance as the first Gifaataa celebration in the United States since UNESCO recognized the tradition in 2025 as intangible cultural heritage, bringing a new international dimension to a cultural practice that Wolaita communities have long preserved and passed down through generations.

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One of the keynote speakers and honored guests of the day, Mrs. Ribka Desta Fisseha (Robe) Tona, granddaughter of Kawo Tona, the last king of the Wolaita Kingdom, spoke about what Gifaataa represents. She emphasized that it is far more than the turning of a calendar: it is an expression of Wolaita identity and a celebration of unity, togetherness and love. She also stressed the responsibility of the present generation to protect the cultural heritage and resilience inherited from earlier generations and to pass them on to those yet to come.

For Mrs. Ribka Desta, seeing thousands of Wolaita people gathered in North America was also deeply personal. She remembered her father, Fitawrari Desta Fisseha, who died in the United States 36 years ago after years in political exile. Speaking with emotion, she reflected on what the moment would have meant to him, and how happy he would have been to witness Wolaita people openly celebrating their identity, history and cultural heritage so far from their ancestral homeland.

Gifaataa: A New Year Rooted in Reconciliation

Central to Gifaataa is the belief that the new year should begin with renewed relationships. That idea is embodied in Dubusha, a Wolaita customary justice and reconciliation institution traditionally associated with community dialogue, dispute resolution and the restoration of social harmony.

In Wolaita cultural practice, Dubusha serves as a communal forum where grievances can be heard and conflicts addressed. Elders and other respected community figures guide the process, encouraging those in disagreement to settle disputes, reconcile and repair relationships.

Its connection to Gifaataa is especially significant. As the old year comes to an end, people with unresolved grievances are traditionally urged to make peace--settling differences, forgiving one another and restoring calm relations before entering the New Year. The aim is not merely to move into a new date, but to step into a new beginning without lingering hostility.

In this way, Gifaataa becomes more than a celebration. Dubusha represents justice and reconciliation, while Gifaataa represents renewal and a fresh start. Together, they highlight a cultural commitment to peace, social cohesion and communal continuity.

For younger members of the diaspora, many of whom were born or raised outside Ethiopia, the Virginia gathering made these traditions tangible. Rather than learning about them only through family stories, they encountered them as living practices that connect one generation to the next.

Ancient Calendar Meets the Digital Age

That bridge between inheritance and the future took a technological form during the event with the official unveiling of the Gifaataa Digital Calendar. The project was developed by young engineer Samson Ramato, whose goal is to make the traditional Wolaita calendar accessible through modern technology, particularly for Wolaita communities living outside Ethiopia.

Samson was recognized and commended during the celebration for his work in digitizing an important element of Wolaita cultural knowledge. The initiative reflected a message repeated throughout the day: preserving culture does not require keeping tradition frozen in the past. For a community spread across countries and continents, technology can become another way to carry cultural knowledge forward.

A Celebration through Food, Music and Games

As the day unfolded, the venue came alive with the sounds, flavors and performances associated with Wolaita cultural life. Scholarly presentations highlighted different aspects of Wolaita heritage, while traditional music and dance ensured that history and culture were not only discussed, but experienced.

Food was also a central part of the occasion. Participants shared traditional dishes including Kurit, raw meat traditionally served with more than ten types of daata (Awaze sauce), along with Kochkocho and Bulla - foods closely linked to communal gatherings and cultural life.

Traditional recreation added another layer to the celebration. Attendees watched and participated in activities such as Kula Kurchuche, played by women, and Bali helele, regarded as the national anthem of Wolaita and played by men, bringing familiar social traditions into the diaspora setting.

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For elders, these practices stirred memories of home. For younger generations growing up in the United States, they offered direct contact with customs that might otherwise be known mainly through parents, grandparents and community stories.

From Wolaita to the World

The gathering took place at a notable time for the preservation and global promotion of Wolaita cultural heritage. Organizers pointed to UNESCO recognition in 2025 as a milestone that has increased international visibility for traditions connected to Gifaataa and strengthened efforts to document, safeguard and transmit Wolaita heritage.

For Wolaita communities in the United States, the Virginia celebration showed how a tradition rooted in southern Ethiopia can continue to thrive far beyond its place of origin. Across thousands of miles, generations came together around a shared cultural memory--expressed through language, food, music, traditional games, reconciliation practices and the celebration of a new beginning.

As the festivities came to an end, one greeting captured the spirit of the day: "Yoo Yoo Gifaataa!" - "Happy Wolaitas' New Year!" AS

Editor's Note: The writer, Muluken Gebre Lanka, is a member of Wolaita Community in DMV Area, United States. He can be reached at lanka.muluken.gebre@hallgato.ppke.hu and mulukengebre46@gmail.com