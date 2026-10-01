Ethiopia: UN Warns Northern Ethiopia Escalation Threatens Civilians, Aid Operations

Addis Abeba — The United Nations has raised fresh concerns over the rapidly evolving conflict in northern Ethiopia, warning that renewed fighting is exposing civilians, including people displaced by the previous war, to further protection risks while generating new displacement.

In a statement sent to Addis Standard today, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia Ozonnia Ojielo said he was "closely monitoring" developments together with the humanitarian community and partners across the affected regions.

"The situation presents serious concerns over the protection of civilians, particularly those who were displaced by the last conflict, facing further protection risks, while new displacements are emerging," Ojielo said.

His warning comes a week after UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed grave concern over the deteriorating situation, including the seizure and occupation of the airports in Mekelle, Axum and Shire and reports of intensified fighting in and around Tigray and neighboring areas. Guterres called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians and ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access.

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On 28 September, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said that more than 720 people wounded in the fighting have arrived at hospitals in the Tigray region since 22 September.

Ojielo also highlighted growing threats to humanitarian operations. He said aid organizations operating in affected areas had faced significant disruptions between 2025 and 2026, including the seizure of at least 10 humanitarian vehicles by armed groups, of which only two had been recovered.

"Aid workers have also faced incidents of kidnapping, extortion, and harassment, while public buildings and critical infrastructure have been occupied, damaged, or vandalized," he said, warning that such actions "directly undermine aid operations and deprive vulnerable communities of critical assistance at a time of significant humanitarian need."

The UN official stressed that humanitarian personnel and assets are protected under international humanitarian law and called on all parties to ensure their safety and access.

"Aid workers and assets are protected under international humanitarian law and must never be targeted," Ojielo said. "Aid organizations must be allowed safe and unhindered access to deliver lifesaving assistance without interference."

He called for the "immediate and unconditional return" of all seized humanitarian vehicles and urged all parties to respect international humanitarian law, uphold humanitarian principles and facilitate the safe and unimpeded delivery of aid.

Ojielo also called on humanitarian organizations operating in Ethiopia to ensure that their vehicles and equipment are clearly identified and visibly marked, comply strictly with the humanitarian Code of Conduct and follow established notification procedures when operating in high-risk areas.

The latest UN warning comes against the backdrop of extensive violations documented during Ethiopia's 2020-2022 war in Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions, when international and Ethiopian rights monitors reported killings of civilians, sexual violence, torture, forced displacement and attacks on civilian infrastructure by multiple parties to the conflict.

Addis Standard has extensively documented findings by international rights organizations and the former UN International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (ICHREE) concerning war crimes and crimes against humanity during the war.

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The war in Amhara that followed the Pretoria agreement has likewise been accompanied by reports of civilian killings, sexual violence, arbitrary detention and attacks affecting healthcare facilities and other civilian infrastructure, amounting to war crimes.

With international accountability mechanisms established during the Tigray war having since lost their mandates, rights groups have repeatedly warned that unresolved abuses and impunity risk undermining efforts to prevent further violations.

The UN's latest statement comes as fighting continued across northern Ethiopia, raising concerns that renewed hostilities could further restrict humanitarian access and deepen an already severe humanitarian crisis.