Tanzania: Zanzibar Bolsters Its Preparedness for Potential Impacts Associated With El Niño Rains

Zanzibar — IN preparation for potential impacts associated with El Niño weather conditions, the Community Health Workers (CHWs) Coordination Unit, in collaboration with the Health Education Unit, has conducted public awareness campaigns on prevention and precautionary measures in Gulioni, Mfenesi Mazizi and Mayugwani Shehias.

CHWs Coordinator Halima Ali Khamis said the teams, working together with community health workers in the respective areas, used a public address vehicle to deliver health messages and precautionary information to residents on measures to take during the rainy season and El Niño conditions.

Residents were educated on the potential health risks associated with El Niño, the importance of environmental cleanliness, the use of clean and safe water, proper handwashing at critical times, appropriate use of toilets, food safety and ways to prevent malaria.

As part of the campaign, residents were also provided with WaterGuard water-treatment tablets and instructed on their proper use to ensure that household water remains safe for consumption.

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In addition, CHWs conducted door-to-door visits, enabling them to reach residents directly, provide health education, promote environmental hygiene and the use of safe water, and distribute water-treatment tablets to households.

Residents were also encouraged to use the 155 Call Centre service when they experience health-related challenges or require clarification and accurate information on various health matters.

The campaign is part of broader efforts to prepare communities, increase awareness of disease prevention and strengthen their ability to respond to health challenges that may arise from heavy rains and El Niño weather conditions.