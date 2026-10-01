Tanzania: Rufiji Water Board Ordered to Complete Construction of Embankment Along Lumemo River Before El Nino Rains

Mahenge — THE Tanzanian government has given the Rufiji Basin Water Board seven days to complete construction of an embankment along the Lumemo River, amid warnings that heavy rains could worsen flooding and threaten residents in Ipangalala Ward, Kilombero District.

Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Eng Hamad Yussuf Masauni, issued the directive during a visit to Kilombero District, Morogoro Region, to inspect measures being taken to protect communities from the expected heavy rains.

"Human life is much more important than the money we will spend to construct this area. Therefore, I am giving those responsible one week to complete the construction because the time available is not favourable, given the forecast of heavy rains," the minister said.

Additionally, he urged residents to help protect the environment by planting trees and avoiding indiscriminate dumping of waste, warning that blocked drains can force water to change course, damaging infrastructure and residents' property.

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Speaking earlier, Kilombero Basin Water Officer Abisai Chilunda said the embankment stretches about 11 kilometres and that priority will be given to sections damaged by recent rains, including areas requiring rock placement and soil filling.

However, the minister's visit also covered several other vulnerable areas, including the SGR embankment section from Mkundi to Lukobe, Diwale River in Kichangani Ward, Turiani, Dumila along Kikundi River, Mkondoa-Kidete River in Kasiki Ward and Lumemo River.

On his part, NEMC Director of Compliance and Enforcement Elibariki Bajuta urged residents living in valley areas to move to safer locations and stop indiscriminate tree cutting, while calling for tighter control of plastic bags that can clog drainage channels and worsen flooding.