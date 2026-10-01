Liberia: China Touts 20.5 Percent Trade Surge, Deepens Strategic Partnership With Liberia

MONROVIA -- China has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding economic and diplomatic ties with Liberia, reporting a 20.5% surge in bilateral trade during the first eight months of 2026 as major Chinese-backed infrastructure, agriculture and health projects advance across the country.

Chinese Chargé d'Affaires Fan Erwei said the growing trade figures, coupled with Liberia's first batch of dried chili peppers harvested for export to China, signal increasing economic opportunities under the two countries' strategic partnership.

Erwei spoke Tuesday, Sept. 29, during a reception in Monrovia marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

"China has always regarded Liberia as a good friend and partner. This year has witnessed robust growth and fruitful outcomes in the China-Liberia Strategic Partnership," Erwei said.

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Erwei said high-level exchanges between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joseph Nyuma Boakai have helped maintain momentum in bilateral relations and deepen political trust between Beijing and Monrovia.

According to the Chinese diplomat, China's implementation of zero-tariff treatment for Liberian products has contributed to growing trade between the two countries.

He said bilateral trade in goods reached a new high during the first eight months of 2026, increasing 20.5% year over year.

The diplomat also highlighted the successful harvest of Liberia's first batch of dried chili peppers for export to the Chinese market, an initiative that could help expand opportunities for Liberian agricultural products.

Erwei said Liberia has officially signed the International Organization for Mediation Convention and continues to uphold the One-China principle.

"Liberia has consistently and firmly upheld the One-China principle and provided strong support to China on multilateral issues. China has actively supported Liberia in fulfilling its responsibilities as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. Practical cooperation has also yielded fruitful outcomes," he said.

Beyond trade, Erwei pointed to several Chinese-supported projects as evidence of growing cooperation between the two countries.

He said construction of two overpass bridges on Tubman Boulevard is progressing, while the National Clinical Diagnosis and Treatment Laboratory is nearing completion.

The Liberia Broadcasting System building has also been completed and turned over, while the first batch of modern agricultural machinery provided through Chinese assistance has arrived in Liberia.

Erwei said the projects support the Boakai administration's ARREST Agenda and are intended to contribute to Liberia's economic and social development.

"I am confident that these China-aid projects will inject impetus into Liberia's development and revitalization, and further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between our two countries," he said.

Quoting an old Chinese saying, Erwei added: "No mountain and ocean can distance people with shared aspirations."

He said Beijing remains prepared to work with the Liberian government and other stakeholders to broaden cooperation.

"I'm sure that we'll bring more fresh impetus and fruitful outcomes to China-Liberia relations, and together open up an even brighter future," Erwei said.

For Liberia, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Ethel Davis said the government wants its relationship with China to increasingly translate into productive investment, jobs, technology transfer and greater market access for Liberian products.

Davis recalled that Presidents Boakai and Xi agreed in September 2024 to elevate Liberia-China relations to a strategic partnership, describing the move as a reflection of the two countries' commitment to deepening political trust and economic cooperation.

"Liberia values China's contribution to our development, including support for public infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, and technical cooperation. We are grateful for the service of Chinese medical teams, opportunities for Liberian students and professionals, and China's assistance during challenging times," Davis said.

But she stressed that Liberia is also seeking cooperation capable of strengthening domestic productive capacity and generating economic opportunities.

Davis said Liberia welcomes investments that create jobs, support Liberian businesses, add value to the country's resources and advance technology and knowledge transfer.

"We also seek expanded access for Liberian products in the Chinese market," she said.

Liberia's relationship with China, she added, extends beyond bilateral development cooperation to international affairs.

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"As Liberia serves on the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term, we look forward to constructive engagement with China on peace and security, sustainable development, climate action, and issues affecting Liberia and the developing world," Davis said.

She reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to its longstanding diplomatic relationship with Beijing and the One-China Policy.

"Let us continue to expand trade and investment, develop skills and technology, and create opportunities for young people and businesses in both countries," Davis said.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon described Liberia-China relations as a partnership built on mutual respect, friendship, solidarity and cooperation.

Koon said Chinese cooperation with Liberia has produced tangible benefits in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, human capacity development and other areas.

He said the Boakai administration remains committed to strengthening Liberia's international partnerships while pursuing sustainable development and greater economic opportunities for Liberians.

"In this regard, we attach great importance to our partnership with the People's Republic of China," Koon said.