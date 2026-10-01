Ethiopian Airlines, Boeing Sign Aircraft Order Agreement

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines has signed a landmark agreement with Boeing for 10 Boeing 777 freighters, significantly expanding the airline's global cargo fleet and operations.

The agreement was formally signed by Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew and Boeing Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing Brad McMullen.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mesfin highlighted that the agreement includes eight firm orders for the Boeing 777-8 Freighter, a next-generation cargo aircraft, with deliveries scheduled between 2033 and 2035.

Additionally, the agreement covers two current-generation Boeing 777 Freighters, with deliveries slated for 2027 and 2028, bringing the total firm aircraft order to 10.

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"In addition to that, we will be acquiring four more Boeing 777 freighter airplanes converted from passenger to cargo," Mesfin said, adding that the move is aimed at further enhancing Ethiopian Airlines' cargo operations.

The CEO further noted that cargo operations currently contribute about 23 percent of the airline's total revenue, making the business an important component of Ethiopian Airlines' overall operations.

"As part of our Vision 2040 strategy, we are set to expand our cargo operation by adding more cargo airplanes," he said.

He also expressed the long-standing partnership between Ethiopian Airlines and Boeing, noting that nearly 80 percent of the airline's jet aircraft were manufactured by Boeing.

"Out of the 102 firm orders, 84 are from Boeing to be delivered in the coming seven years."

According to him, the partnership between the two companies extends beyond aircraft purchases and operations to areas including industrial development, capacity building, training, leadership development and aerospace manufacturing.

Ethiopian Airlines manufactures aircraft parts and supplies them to Boeing for the production of new aircraft, he noted.

"Our cooperation between the two companies is wide, and it is based on value, trust and collaboration."

Ethiopian Airlines is seeking to expand rapidly in both passenger and cargo operations, making the acquisition of new aircraft essential to the airline's growth strategy, he underscored.

For his part, Boeing Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing Brad McMullen said the partnership between Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines spans the nearly 80-year history of the airline.

Recalling that Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines have marked several milestones together, he said that, "Today, we recognize Ethiopian Airlines as the first African carrier to order another member of the 777X family, the 777-8 Freighter."

McMullen further noted that the purchase of eight 777-8 Freighters and two 777 Freighters demonstrates the continuation of their strong partnership as Ethiopian Airlines expands its fleet and network in Africa and beyond.

According to McMullen, the order combines the proven performance of the Boeing 777 Freighter with the advanced capabilities of the 777-8 Freighter, describing it as the newest, largest, and most efficient twin-engine freighter in its class.

He expressed confidence that the aircraft would help Ethiopian Airlines meet the growing demand for air cargo services.

The Boeing 777 Freighter is currently the world's longest-range twin-engine freighter and enables carriers to reduce fuel and operating costs while maintaining high daily aircraft utilization, McMullen added.

The Ethiopian Airlines 777 Freighter was the most-utilized aircraft across the global commercial fleet last year, which is a testament to the strength of the airline's cargo business and the partnership between the two companies.

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McMullen also pointed out that the 777-8 Freighter retains key features of the 777 Freighter that support efficient operations, high utilization, and reliability, while incorporating advanced technologies as a member of Boeing's 777X family, including an all-new carbon-fiber composite wing.

He added that Boeing's partnership with Ethiopian Airlines extends beyond aircraft sales to the broader development of Ethiopia's aviation ecosystem.

The companies are collaborating in areas including industrial development, aviation supply-chain opportunities, aviation education and training through a Center of Excellence, the expansion of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) capabilities, and the development of the next generation of aviation leaders.

"We look forward to shaping the future together," McMullen underscored.