Ethiopia's Macroeconomic Reform Delivers Concrete Results in Easing Debt Burden - Finance Minister

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's comprehensive macroeconomic reform has delivered tangible results in easing the national debt burden and curbing inflation, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide announced.

Speaking at the opening of the 2nd Finance Forum 2026 at the Adwa Victory Memorial on Tuesday, Ahmed noted that the success of the overarching economic reform reflects the ambitions of a great nation and its people.

During a panel discussion at the forum, the Minister emphasized that Ethiopia is actively executing home-grown economic adjustments.

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The successful conclusion of debt restructuring agreements will alleviate fiscal pressure and ease foreign exchange constraints in synergy with broader macroeconomic measures, he elaborated.

Ahmed further highlighted that boosting domestic revenue collection, bank savings, foreign direct investment, public-private partnerships, diaspora finance, and capital market development remains essential to building long-term financial resilience.

Planning and Development Minister Fitsum Assefa stated that the reform measures have significantly curbed inflationary pressures.

Fitsum pointed out that average annual inflation dropped from over 26 percent prior to the reform implementation to just above 16 percent one year later, attributing this progress to synchronized monetary and fiscal interventions.

Key demand-side measures included the central bank's credit growth ceiling, the termination of direct fiscal financing, and targeted fiscal consolidation. On the supply side, initiatives in irrigation, agricultural mechanization, land use, and cluster farming enhanced yields and stabilized food supply.

Notably, the national wheat initiative transformed Ethiopia from a wheat importer to self-sufficiency, she states.

However, Fitsum cautioned that sustained inflation control faces ongoing domestic and external risks. She further emphasized that supply chain bottlenecks, rising fuel and transport costs, monetary policy credibility, and long-term fiscal consolidation require continued priority.