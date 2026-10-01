Ethiopia's Macroeconomic Reform Delivers Concrete Results in Easing Debt Burden - Finance Minister

30 September 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's comprehensive macroeconomic reform has delivered tangible results in easing the national debt burden and curbing inflation, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide announced.

Speaking at the opening of the 2nd Finance Forum 2026 at the Adwa Victory Memorial on Tuesday, Ahmed noted that the success of the overarching economic reform reflects the ambitions of a great nation and its people.

During a panel discussion at the forum, the Minister emphasized that Ethiopia is actively executing home-grown economic adjustments.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The successful conclusion of debt restructuring agreements will alleviate fiscal pressure and ease foreign exchange constraints in synergy with broader macroeconomic measures, he elaborated.

Ahmed further highlighted that boosting domestic revenue collection, bank savings, foreign direct investment, public-private partnerships, diaspora finance, and capital market development remains essential to building long-term financial resilience.

Planning and Development Minister Fitsum Assefa stated that the reform measures have significantly curbed inflationary pressures.

Fitsum pointed out that average annual inflation dropped from over 26 percent prior to the reform implementation to just above 16 percent one year later, attributing this progress to synchronized monetary and fiscal interventions.

Key demand-side measures included the central bank's credit growth ceiling, the termination of direct fiscal financing, and targeted fiscal consolidation. On the supply side, initiatives in irrigation, agricultural mechanization, land use, and cluster farming enhanced yields and stabilized food supply.

Notably, the national wheat initiative transformed Ethiopia from a wheat importer to self-sufficiency, she states.

However, Fitsum cautioned that sustained inflation control faces ongoing domestic and external risks. She further emphasized that supply chain bottlenecks, rising fuel and transport costs, monetary policy credibility, and long-term fiscal consolidation require continued priority.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.