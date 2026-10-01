South Africa: State Refinery 'Renaissance' Plan Raises Fresh Questions Over Pollution, Health and Taxpayer Risk

News that the country's largest fuel refinery is to be reopened - and expanded considerably - has stirred Durban fence-line communities who fear a resumption of noxious petrochemical fumes seeping in to their homes and lungs.

For nearly 60 years, the Sapref fuel refinery pumped several tons of sulphur dioxide and other more noxious chemicals into the atmosphere above Durban daily.

Established and run jointly run by the Dutch and British oil giants Shell and BP since 1963, the refinery processed up to 180,000 barrels of crude oil daily until it was abandoned in April 2022, when floodwaters swamped the site and tipped over some of the fuel storage tanks.

But the 2022 closure was simply the final straw in the steady demise of the ageing refinery, whose owners had already signalled their intention to shut it down before it was swamped by floodwaters and abandoned.

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Now, after purchasing the mothballed refinery for just one rand in 2024, the state-owned Central Energy Fund, with support from Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, is proposing a R117-billion investment (mainly from state funds) - to revive and expand what is now known as the South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC) refinery.

If Mantashe's grand renaissance dream comes to fruition, the Central Energy Fund plans to recommission the refinery in three stages, ultimately doubling and then more than trebling its previous capacity to about 400,000 barrels...