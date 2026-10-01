Nigeria: 'They Had Drugs On Them', Police Defend Arrest of Men Who Wore #TinubuMustGo T-Shirts

The Borno State Police Command has attributed the arrest and prosecution of five youths who wore T-shirts with #TinubuMustGo inscription to alleged drug possession.

Police Public Relations Officer in Borno, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, said this while reacting to the backlash which trailed the arrest.

Critics had taken to conventional and social media platforms to describe the arrest as an arbitrary clampdown on free speech.

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However, in a press statement issued on Wednesday, the Command's Spokesman dismissed the political narrative, maintaining that the suspects were apprehended over alleged thuggery, inciting public disturbance, and the possession of illicit substances.

According to the police, the five suspects, identified as Baba Aji Gremami, Mustapha Abba Yemen, Abacha Mohammed Ali, Adam Umar Gubio, and Abdulhamid Mohammed, were arrested on September 25, 2026, at approximately 6:00 p.m.

Daso stated that the arrest was made by officers on a routine township patrol around the West-end roundabout "after the suspects engaged in conduct deemed capable of causing a public breach of peace".

He listed the items recovered from the suspects during the operation as 15 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, 100 tablets suspected to be D5, one shisha pot, a pair of scissors, and the two T-shirts bearing the "Tinubu Must Go" inscription.

The police spokesperson said preliminary investigations were conducted, statements were obtained, and the suspects were subsequently charged to court.

"The command wishes to categorically state that the Nigeria Police Force is a professional, non-partisan institution and does not discriminate against persons on the basis of political affiliation or viewpoint," ASP Daso stated.

"The command remains committed to the protection of fundamental human rights, the rule of law, due process, accountability, and transparency in the discharge of its responsibilities."

The police added that bringing the matter before a court of law was necessary to allow the judicial process to take its natural course.

The Command urged members of the public to rely on verified information rather than unconfirmed narratives, allowing the court to determine the outcome based strictly on facts and evidence.

Based on the Police First Information Report (FIR), they were charged with criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance, disturbance of public peace, and thuggery--offences the prosecution argued run contrary to Sections 60, 78, 79, and 392 of the Borno State Penal Code.

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However, their legal counsel subsequently moved a bail application. The presiding judge adjourned the matter to October 6, 2026, for a ruling on bail, while the substantive trial was slated for October 26, 2026.

With the case now before a court of law, legal and public attention would be shift to the judiciary to resolve the conflicting accounts surrounding the incident.