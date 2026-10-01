Nigeria: Wike's Son Denies Involvement in Land Deal, Says Signature Was Forged

Justice Silvanus Oriji of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, adjourned the case involving Jordan Ezenwo Nyesom-Wike, son of the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, to December 1, 2026.

Jordan, a lawyer, told the court that his signature on the document presented to the court was forged.

According to him, he has no link whatsoever with the claimants in the case.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

While under cross-examination by Counsel to the Claimants, Hamza Dantani, Jordan said he was out of the country at about the time he was said to have collected the money on September 26, 2025

He told the court, "I did not receive any money from anybody. I did not sign any document for land deal, I only found out that my signature was on the land document just like anyone else in this court yesterday (Tuesday).

"I never had any friend named Onor Sandy and I did not have any deal with anyone regarding land deal."

The case was adjourned to December 1,2 and 14, 2026 for continuation of trial.

At the last adjourned date, the Court ordered him to produce his travel passport.

He produced the photocopy of the passport with an undertaking that the original will be produced whenever it is needed by the court.

The court made the order following an application by Counsel to the claimants, Hamza Dantani, during the defendant's defence, in an alleged $2.1 million fraud case.

The suit, marked CV/008/2026, was filed by Safwan Garba GY and GY Global Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited against Jordan, who is the son of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

The claimants said they met Jordan in London, where they developed a friendship and after about three months, they met again in Abuja, where they approached him for assistance to facilitate the acquisition of land in the Federal Capital Territory.

The claimants claim that Jordan agreed to facilitate the acquisition of 30 hectares of land at Katampe and 30 hectares at Guzape. They allege that Jordan told them the facilitation fee was $2.1 million, adding that $2 million was for his father, the FCT Minister, while $100,000 was his personal fee.

They further alleged that the cash was delivered on September 26, 2025 in the presence of Adamu Sani, Aliyu Sarki, and Sai Wani, while Jordan was accompanied by one Onor Sandy.