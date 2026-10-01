Nigeria At 66 - Nothing to Celebrate Under Tinubu, Says Sokoto Assembly Minority Leader

30 September 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Nicholas Dekera

As Nigeria marks its 66th Independence anniversary on October 1, the Minority Leader of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, has said President Bola Tinubu's administration has recorded no significant achievement worth celebrating.

Magaji, who represents Bodinga North Constituency on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), spoke in Sokoto on Tuesday while assessing the midterm of the Tinubu administration.

According to him, despite huge resources at its disposal, the federal government has failed to address core challenges facing Nigerians, especially in northern Nigeria.

He said the much-touted Illela-Sokoto-Badagry superhighway was not enough to celebrate.

Magaji also raised alarm over worsening insecurity in Sokoto State, saying 21 out of 23 local government areas are no longer safe.

"Out of 23 LGAs in Sokoto, only Sokoto South and Sokoto North are not vulnerable to banditry. The remaining 21 LGAs are under threat. People are fleeing to the city for safety. I am hosting over 20 displaced persons in my four-bedroom apartment," he lamented.

He contrasted the situation with the administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari, when only seven LGAs were affected.

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