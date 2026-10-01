Zimbabwe: Ruto Mourns 'Dear Friend' Chivayo After Zimbabwe Helicopter Crash

Nairobi — President William Ruto has mourned Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, describing him as a "dear friend" following a helicopter crash in Zimbabwe that authorities say killed six people.

Ruto said Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke and the other passengers died in the crash in Marondera, eastern Zimbabwe, describing their deaths as a "painful loss" to their families, friends and those who knew them.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend, Wicknell Chivayo, together with his wife, Lucy Muteke, and the other lives lost in the helicopter crash in Zimbabwe," Ruto said.

"Wicknell was a dear friend whose warmth touched many people. I will remember him for his friendship, his energy and his deep conviction in the possibilities of our continent."

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Chivayo had in recent years become a frequent visitor to Kenya and was seen on several occasions with Ruto at State House, where the businessman had discussed plans to expand his investments in the country.

The Zimbabwean tycoon was also among guests at the engagement celebrations of Ruto's daughter, Charlene Ruto, where he was filmed being personally driven by the President to his helicopter after the event.

His most recent publicly reported meeting with Ruto came on September 8, when Chivayo said he held a nearly three-hour dinner meeting with the President at State House in Nairobi.

Following the meeting, Chivayo announced plans to invest US$200 million in Kenya through infrastructure projects, saying a proposal he had pursued for years was finally moving towards implementation.

"For me personally, last night was particularly significant because my long-standing vision to invest a small US$200 million in Kenya through various infrastructure development projects is finally coming to fruition," Chivayo said at the time.

He said the investment would bring private capital into projects intended to create jobs and strengthen infrastructure, although he did not identify the projects, companies involved or disclose any agreements reached with the Kenyan government.

Chivayo also praised Ruto's leadership, citing the President's "energy, vision, work ethic and relentless determination" to transform Kenya.

The businessman described Kenya as one of Africa's most attractive investment destinations and said he intended to significantly expand his business footprint in the country.

The circumstances of his death remained unclear Thursday, with Zimbabwean authorities yet to formally release the identities of all six victims or establish the cause of the crash.

Zimbabwean government spokesperson Nick Mangwana confirmed that the helicopter was carrying a high-profile businessman, three other passengers and two pilots, and said there were no survivors.

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"The Government wishes to confirm that a helicopter crash has occurred, involving one high-profile businessman, three other passengers, and two pilots," Mangwana said.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police will confirm the names of the victims in due course."

The Zimbabwe Republic Police said the aircraft crashed in the Marondera Rural area at about 5pm on Wednesday with six people aboard.

"The ZRP confirms a plane crash in Marondera Rural area at 1700 hours, this evening. The aircraft had 6 occupants," police said.

"More details will be released in due course as the scene is currently being attended."

Authorities have not disclosed the cause of the crash.

Ruto extended his condolences to the families of those killed, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the people of Zimbabwe.

"I convey my deepest condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives, to President Mnangagwa, the people of Zimbabwe and everyone mourning this tragic loss," he said.

"May God grant Wicknell, Lucy and all those who perished eternal rest."