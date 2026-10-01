Kenya: Four Witnesses Detail Tob Cohen's Final Movements in Sarah Wairimu Murder Trial

Nairobi — Four prosecution witnesses have testified in the murder trial of Sarah Wairimu Kamotho, detailing the final known movements of her husband, Dutch businessman Tob Cohen, before his disappearance in July 2019.

The witnesses appeared before the High Court in Kibera, where they recounted events at the couple's Lower Kabete residence, Muthaiga Golf Club and Plums Hotel on July 19, 2019, and into the early hours of the following day.

The testimony included accounts of a distress call made by Wairimu, Cohen's encounter with individuals claiming to be police officers and his subsequent movements to a hotel where he spent part of the night.

The 13th prosecution witness, Davis Njuguna Kamau, a former chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, told the court that Wairimu had previously confided in him about marital difficulties, alleging that Cohen was abusive.

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Kamau said he and his friend, Peter Karanja, visited the couple's Lower Kabete home on July 19, 2019, after Karanja received a distress call from Wairimu.

According to the witness, Wairimu had complained about domestic challenges and claimed that police officers were at the residence harassing her.

Upon arriving at the property, the two encountered four individuals in civilian clothes who identified themselves as police officers from Spring Valley Police Station.

Kamau testified that Cohen later emerged from the house and questioned their presence at his residence.

The businessman subsequently made a telephone call concerning the individuals claiming to be police officers before driving away.

The prosecution also presented evidence concerning Cohen's movements at Muthaiga Golf Club on the same day.

Denis Gekona, who was the club's chief security officer at the time, identified records relating to Cohen's presence and activities at the facility on July 19, 2019.

However, Gekona told the court that the available records did not establish the exact time Cohen left the club.

The court also heard testimony from two former employees of Plums Hotel, where Cohen spent part of the night.

Michael Wainaina Karuthai, who worked as a waiter, recalled serving Cohen on the night of July 19, 2019.

He told the court that Cohen was later joined by Margaret Wanjiru and two other women.

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Karuthai testified that Cohen left the hotel at approximately 1:30am, marking the last time he saw the businessman.

Aggrey Ingano Muhalamu, who was a bartender at the hotel, also testified that he served Cohen that night.

Muhlalamu told the court that Cohen settled his bill following a minor altercation between him and Wanjiru.

He further testified that Wanjiru was prevented from leaving the premises with Cohen.

According to the bartender, Cohen eventually departed between 1:30am and 2am and appeared jovial at the time.

The two hotel employees provided separate accounts of Cohen's final known hours at the establishment, adding to the prosecution's evidence on his movements before his disappearance.

The four witnesses presented accounts of Cohen's interactions and movements in the period immediately preceding his disappearance.

Their testimony forms part of the prosecution's efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the businessman's death.

Wairimu is charged with Cohen's murder, and the prosecution is continuing to present witnesses before the High Court in Kibera.

The hearing is scheduled to resume on Thursday, with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) expected to call additional witnesses.

The case remains ongoing, with the court yet to hear the defence's response to the prosecution's evidence.