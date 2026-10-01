Djibouti: Somali, Djibouti Presidents Discuss Security and Regional Stability

Djibouti City, Djibouti — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held talks with Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh on Wednesday during a working visit focused on strengthening ties between the neighbouring countries.

The two presidents discussed what Somalia described as longstanding relations and cooperation between the two countries, with particular attention to security, economic and political cooperation.

They also discussed peace, stability and security in the Horn of Africa, according to a statement from the Somali presidency, which did not provide further details on specific agreements reached during the meeting.

The visit is part of Hassan Sheikh's regional diplomatic tour aimed at strengthening Somalia's relations and cooperation with neighbouring countries, the presidency said.

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The talks come amid heightened political and security tensions across the Horn of Africa, including renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia and continuing political disputes in Somalia.

Somalia and Djibouti have maintained close security ties, with Djibouti contributing troops to international efforts supporting Somalia's security and fighting against Al-Shabaab.

The two governments have also maintained cooperation in political and economic affairs, as Djibouti remains an important regional partner for Mogadishu.

Hassan Sheikh's visit to Djibouti followed a trip to Ethiopia, where he met Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa. He is also expected to travel to Egypt as part of his regional diplomatic engagements.

The meetings come as Somalia seeks closer coordination with neighbouring states over security and political developments in the Horn of Africa, a region facing overlapping conflicts and diplomatic tensions.