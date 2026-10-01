Nigeria: 'Tinubu Must Go' - Police Clarifies Five Arrests

MAIDUGURI -- The Borno State Police Command has clarified that five persons arrested in Maiduguri were apprehended over allegations of inciting disturbance, breach of public peace, thuggery and possession of suspected illicit drugs, and not simply for wearing or possessing T-shirts bearing the inscription, "Tinubu Must Go."

The clarification followed reports and widespread public discourse suggesting that the suspects were arrested because of the political message on the T-shirts.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Keneth Daso, said the five suspects were arrested on September 25, 2026, during a routine township patrol around the West End Roundabout area of Maiduguri.

According to him, the suspects were allegedly involved in conduct capable of causing public disturbance.

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Daso said the items recovered from the suspects included 15 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, 100 tablets suspected to be D5, one shisha pot, one pair of scissors and two T-shirts bearing the inscription, "Tinubu Must Go."

He said the suspects were subsequently subjected to preliminary investigation, during which statements were obtained from them.

"Upon completion of the initial investigation, the case was charged to court," Daso said.

The police spokesman stressed that the Nigeria Police Force was a professional and non-partisan institution and did not discriminate against persons on the basis of their political affiliation or viewpoint.

"The Command remains committed to the protection of fundamental human rights, the rule of law, due process, accountability and transparency in the discharge of its responsibilities," he said.

Daso added that the decision to charge the matter before a competent court was intended to allow the appropriate judicial process to take its course.

He urged members of the public to rely on verified information and allow the court to determine the matter based on the facts and evidence presented before it.

The Borno State Police Command reiterated its commitment to professionalism, impartiality, accountability and the protection of lives and property.