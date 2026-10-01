Sudan Extends Opening of Adre Border Crossing for Humanitarian Aid for Three Months

Khartoum, (SUNA) - The Sudanese government has announced an extension of the opening of the Adre border crossing with Chad for humanitarian aid for an additional three months, from October 1 through December 31, 2026.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the decision is aimed at facilitating the delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians affected across Sudan and providing the necessary facilities for humanitarian organizations to operate in coordination with the United Nations and international, regional, and national partners, in accordance with national laws and regulations and international humanitarian law.

The government expressed its appreciation for cooperation with the United Nations and humanitarian partners regarding the monitoring and oversight mechanism at the crossing, calling for the completion of the necessary administrative and technical arrangements to enhance the organization, transparency, and oversight of operations and ensure the smooth flow of aid and its delivery to those in need.