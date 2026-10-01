Rwanda: Genocide - What to Know As Bajinya Returns to UK Court On October 9

Dr Vincent Bajinya, also known as Vincent Brown, is expected to appear before the Old Bailey, formally known as the Central Criminal Court, in London on October 9 as proceedings continue over allegations linked to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

Bajinya is the first person to be charged in the United Kingdom in connection with the Genocide against the Tutsi.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) charged him with one count of conduct ancillary to genocide and six counts of conduct ancillary to murder as a crime against humanity, under Section 52 of the International Criminal Court Act 2001.

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What will happen on October 9?

The October 9 hearing is expected to deal with procedural matters as the case progresses, rather than constitute the full trial. The court may confirm the charges and determine the next steps, including setting dates for further hearings or the eventual trial.

Is Bajinya out on bail?

Westminster Magistrates' Court initially granted Bajinya bail subject to £25,000 security.

However, at the Old Bailey on September 28, Judge Mark Lucraft KC increased the required security to £100,000 and imposed additional conditions.

He was ordered to surrender his passport and national identity cards, not to apply for international travel documents, observe a curfew at his London address, wear an electronic monitoring device and report to police daily.

The judge said Bajinya would remain in custody until the £100,000 security was provided.

It is not currently known whether he has been able to meet the bail requirement and secure his release.

From doctor to accused

Born on February 28, 1961, in Rwanda, Bajinya trained as a doctor and worked at King Faisal Hospital in Kigali. He later worked with the former Office National de la Population (ONAPO).

Prosecutors allege that during the Genocide against the Tutsi, he was involved in organising and directing activities in Kigali, including meetings and roadblocks where Tutsi were targeted and killed.

Following the Genocide, he fled Rwanda with his family and eventually settled in the UK. He changed his name from Vincent Bajinya to Vincent Brown in 2004 and later worked with organisations supporting refugees.

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His alleged links to the Genocide came into wider public attention in 2006 following a BBC investigation.

A nearly two-decade legal battle

Bajinya's case has been before British courts for nearly two decades.

In 2008, a Westminster magistrate ordered his extradition to Rwanda together with three other suspects. The decision was overturned by the High Court in 2009 over concerns about the defendants receiving a fair trial in Rwanda.

Rwanda renewed its extradition request in 2013, but Westminster Magistrates' Court again refused extradition in 2015. The decision was upheld by the High Court in 2017.

The Metropolitan Police War Crimes Team began a new investigation in September 2019 following a request from the Rwandan government.

After a seven-year investigation, including evidence-gathering and interviews in Rwanda, the CPS concluded that there was sufficient evidence to bring charges against Bajinya.

Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said the charges followed an assessment of the evidence.

The CPS has stressed that Bajinya is entitled to a fair trial and that the allegations must be determined through the criminal justice process.