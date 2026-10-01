Uganda: Museveni Backs Regional Refineries, Renews Call for East African Integration

President Museveni has backed Kenya's plans to establish a 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Lamu, saying East Africa needs several refineries to process its natural resources and retain more economic value within the region.

Museveni said Uganda would proceed with plans to build its own refinery, while Tanzania should revisit an earlier proposal for a refinery in Tanga.

He made the remarks on Wednesday at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Special Economic Zone in Mokowe, Lamu County, where he joined Kenyan President William Ruto, Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote and other African leaders.

"I am very happy about this refinery. In Uganda, we have got some petroleum. I discussed this with Mr Dangote, His Excellency Ruto and Samia," Museveni said.

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He said Uganda's planned refinery would process the country's crude for domestic consumption and supply markets in the interior of Africa.

"We are going to build a small refinery in Uganda. We had planned this long ago. We can't change that. The refinery will produce for Uganda and for the interior parts of Africa," he said.

Museveni also said he would reopen discussions with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan to establish what stalled an earlier proposal for a refinery in Tanga.

"I want to discuss with Samia and His Excellency Ruto to find out what happened to that refinery in Tanga. What was the problem?" he said.

He said the existence of several refineries in the region should not be viewed as a problem if countries coordinate their plans and work towards shared economic interests.

"The refinery here in Lamu can be there. The one in Tanga can be there. The one in Uganda will be there. The one in Nigeria can also be there. But I'm really happy with this one at Lamu too," Museveni said.

The President linked the development of refining capacity to a broader argument for value addition, saying African countries lose significant economic opportunities when they export raw materials and import finished products.

He cited coffee, cotton and gold as examples, arguing that processing commodities locally creates additional revenue, industries and employment.

"When we sell a bean of coffee, after the husking, removing the skin, you get $2 a kilo. When it is roasted, ground and packed, the one who did it gets $40," he said.

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Museveni said Uganda's decision to pursue domestic oil refining before exporting crude was intended to ensure the country captures more of the economic value from its petroleum resources.

He also linked industrialisation to deeper political and economic integration in East Africa, arguing that a more integrated region would allow citizens to access employment and business opportunities across national borders.

He cited discussions with Ruto over a proposed iron ore processing factory in Mombasa, questioning how Uganda would benefit if its raw materials were processed in Kenya while Ugandans remained excluded from the resulting employment opportunities.

"Although the refinery is here, they will also get profit. But it does not answer the issue of jobs," Museveni said, referring to Dangote's proposal to reserve a share of the refinery's equity for East African countries.

He argued that political integration would make it easier for East African countries to share revenue, labour opportunities and markets.

The Lamu refinery is planned as a regional facility and is expected to supply petroleum products to markets in East Africa and beyond. The $16 billion project is designed to process 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Museveni congratulated Dangote on the investment and thanked Ruto for attracting the project to Kenya.