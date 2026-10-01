Uganda: I Don't See Museveni Giving Up in 2031, Says Birigwa

People's Front for Freedom (PFF) Deputy Leader of the Council of Eminent Persons Wasswa Birigwa says he expects President Yoweri Museveni to seek another term in 2031, arguing that it is too early for his party to decide who should challenge him.

Speaking on NBS Morning Breeze on Wednesday, Birigwa said several political developments could take place before the next presidential election, making it premature for PFF to settle on a candidate.

"I believe Museveni is going to be back in 2031 unless physically he's not able to do so. I can't see him giving up," Birigwa said.

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Museveni was declared the winner of the January 2026 presidential election and is serving the 2026-2031 term. (Nilepost News)

Birigwa said PFF was instead focused on strengthening its structures and expanding its support base rather than positioning itself around a presidential candidate several years before the next election.

"That's the reason why I say PFF is continuing to build itself, not because it's going to have a candidate announced and endorsed in 2030," he said.

He also questioned the current political arrangements surrounding Museveni and the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), saying he found it difficult to predict how the country's political landscape would look in five years.

Birigwa said the period between now and 2031 was long enough for political circumstances and alliances to change.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's (now to 2031) a long, long time for so many things to happen," he said.

His comments come amid early political activity around the 2031 presidential race, with some PLU leaders already publicly backing Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for the presidency in 2031. (Nilepost News)

For PFF, Birigwa said the immediate priority was to build the party rather than commit to a presidential candidate whose selection would come later.

PFF was established in 2025 by opposition figures, including former Forum for Democratic Change president Dr Kizza Besigye. Birigwa, a former diplomat and former national chairman of the FDC Katonga faction, is among the party's senior leaders.