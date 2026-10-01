Malawi: Crime-Hit Msundwe Receives New K380m Police Unit Funded By Apostle Kawinga's Creck Hardware

A business mogul has poured a staggering K380 million into building a modern police unit for the people of Msundwe and Kalolo, in a dramatic boost for a community long plagued by security concerns.

Creck Hardware and General Supplies officially handed over the state-of-the-art facility to the Malawi Police Service on Wednesday, marking the end of a two-year construction project that began in 2024.

The sprawling complex boasts 12 rooms, including eight offices for officers, two holding cells and a kitchen, with officials hailing it as a major step forward in the fight against crime.

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Speaking during the handover ceremony, Apostle Clifford Kawinga, Managing Director of Creck Hardware, said the project was the company's way of giving something back to the communities that have supported its growth over the years.

"It has taken us K380 million which we have invested in this project," he said.

"As a responsible private institution, we believe corporate social responsibility is key. We have not done this for the people of Msundwe alone, but for our fellow Malawians."

Kawinga said he hopes the facility will serve communities for at least the next two decades while helping police crack down on criminal activity by providing officers with a better working environment.

The donation was warmly received by Inspector General of Police Richard Luhanga, who described it as a timely and much-needed gift.

"This is quite a good gift to us as police and the community here in Msundwe and the people of Kalolo," he said.

"Msundwe has been in the news quite a lot, and our intention is to make sure all areas in Malawi remain peaceful and secure."

Luhanga praised Creck Hardware for stepping forward where communities desperately needed support, adding that police would ensure the facility is properly maintained.

He also issued a stern warning to vandals, saying anyone found damaging police infrastructure would face the full force of the law.

For Senior Chief Kalolo, the new unit represents the answer to years of frustration.

The traditional leader said residents had endured persistent security challenges because of the lack of proper police infrastructure in the area.

"Today our prayers have been answered," he said.

"This police unit is a great gift to my people. It will help reduce crime and bring peace to Msundwe and Kalolo."

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The chief thanked Apostle Kawinga for remembering the community and pledged that local residents would work closely with police to protect the facility.

The development could prove even bigger in the months ahead, with Government already constructing 15 additional houses at the site as part of plans to transform the unit into a fully-fledged police station.

For many residents, the gleaming new complex is more than just a building. It is a symbol of hope that one of Malawi's most troubled areas could finally turn a corner in the battle against crime.