Namibia: Speaker Kuugongelwa-Amadhila Recuses Herself From N$579m Dbn Debt Query

National Assembly speaker Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila on Wednesday declared a conflict of interest and recused herself from questions regarding a N$579-million Development Bank of Namibia debt write-off.

Affirmative Repositioning (AR) leader Job Amupanda had given notice that he would question minister of finance Ericah Shafudah on 8 October about the write-off and allegations of preferential treatment involving companies linked to businessman Onesmus Amadhila, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's husband.

The speaker, however, prevented the notice from being tabled, saying one of the people mentioned in the questions is a member of her family.

"I am conflicted because my family is mentioned and I cannot preside over it," she said.

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She advised Amupanda to table the questions when deputy speaker Phillipus Katamelo presides over the assembly.

Amupanda, however, described her actions as concerning and hindering parliamentary work.

His questions are based on concerns raised over the Development Bank of Namibia's loan book, which he says has declined from N$6.2 billion to N$5.8 billion, while the bank has recorded credit losses of more than N$1.5 billion.

He specifically wants Shafudah to clarify whether Outapi Shopping Centre (Pty) Ltd and Tona Trade Holdings CC, which he said have non-performing loans exceeding N$180 million, are among the beneficiaries of the N$579 million write-off or remain subject to recovery.

Amupanda is also seeking a comprehensive report and full list of corporate and individual beneficiaries of the write-off to be submitted to parliament.

He cited the Anti-Corruption Commission's 2024/25 annual report, which states that 45% of reported cases involve abuse of power for gratification.

Amupanda further argued that corruption involving the abuse of public office often goes unreported because of intimidation and alleged protection of politically connected individuals.