South Africa: City Power Warns of Cable Theft Fires - South African News Briefs - October 1, 2026

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City Power Warns of Cable Theft Fires

Johannesburg City Power has raised concern over repeated vandalism and attempted theft of electricity infrastructure at its Central Substation, reports EWN. The utility said three fires have been reported at the substation this month. The latest left large parts of the Johannesburg CBD without electricity, a day after power was restored following a two-week outage. City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said six fires have been recorded at the substation since January, with four confirmed to have involved cable theft and vandalism.

Tshuma Faces Extradition Proceedings

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Zimbabwean-born British national Ndodana Tshuma is set to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court for extradition proceedings after the United Kingdom requested his arrest and extradition over the alleged murders of his wife and two daughters, reports SABC News. Separately, his plea and sentencing proceedings in South Africa were postponed to October 21 as negotiations with the State remain unresolved. Tshuma has pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition and entering South Africa illegally. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

Cape Town Boosts Firefighting Capacity

Cape Town is strengthening its firefighting capacity ahead of what the city expects to be a long, hot and dry summer, reports EWN. The Fire and Rescue Service has added 100 new cadets and 35 junior firefighters. The city plans to spend more than R25 million on additional resources in the coming financial year, including nearly R6 million for specialised vehicles. The city attended almost 31,000 fires during the 2025/26 financial year and introduced 11 wildfire 4x4 vehicles designed to reach difficult terrain. Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said dry vegetation, strong winds and limited, unpredictable rainfall are expected to increase fire risks. The dam levels are currently around 75% and should provide sufficient water for firefighting operations.

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