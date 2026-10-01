Botswana Criticised for Slaughtering 23 Elephants for Independence Celebrations

Botswana has authorised the killing of 23 elephants and other wildlife for meat as part of celebrations marking the country's 60th anniversary of independence, drawing criticism from animal rights and conservation groups.

The government had approved the culling of 23 elephants ahead of the celebrations, with the meat to be distributed across eight districts. The programme also included the hunting of other wildlife species such as kudu, impala and wildebeest.

The Elephant Protection Society warned that using elephants for celebratory feasts could undermine conservation efforts and encourage poaching.

The decision has also sparked concerns over hygiene and disease amid a foot-and-mouth outbreak. Local officials are calling for the meat to be processed and distributed more safely.

Botswana has more than 130,000 elephants and defends regulated hunting as a way to manage human-wildlife conflict and generate funds for communities and conservation.

The government's stance on hunting is controversial. Supporters of Botswana's hunting policy, however, said that international criticism fails to fully account for the challenges faced by rural communities living near large elephant populations.

They said elephants could destroy crops and property and endanger people, especially as expanding human settlements push communities closer to wildlife.