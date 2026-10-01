Nigeria: 2027 - I'll Resign If Tinubu Loses FCT, Rivers, Wike Vows

"The presidential election is on January 16, 2027. By January 17, 2027, I will announce my resignation as FCT minister should the president lose in Rivers and the FCT."

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has vowed to step down from his ministerial position if President Bola Tinubu loses the 2027 presidential election in Rivers State and the FCT.

Mr Wike ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠made the promise in Abuja on Wednesday during a meeting with members of Apo mechanics and traders over their planned relocation to the informal sector in Wasa by end of the year.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The minister, who stakes his political career on the presidential election results, rallied the Apo mechanics and traders into his cross-party Rainbow Coalition.

He declared that his continued stay in cabinet hinged entirely on delivering electoral victory for the president in FCT and Rivers State.

Mr Wike hails from Rivers State and was its governor between 2015 and 2023.

Setting a firm countdown to the 2027 polls, the minister stressed that he operates on practical performance and accountability.

"The presidential election is on January 16, 2027. By January 17, 2027, I will announce my resignation as FCT minister should the president lose in Rivers and the FCT," he said.

Explaining his position to the crowd, the former Rivers governor argued that losing either territory would signify a failure of his performance and leadership.

"FCT is where I work. Rivers is my state. If I cannot deliver where I work, then I'm not worthy to be here.

"It means that whatever good thing I've been doing right here is meaningless. If I lose here, I shouldn't be in that position. I'm a practical person. If I lose FCT, I have no business being the minister.

"If I go back to my state and the president cannot win, then why am I shouting about president, president, president when I cannot win?

"If I don't deliver this, remove me here. I will accept it," he said.

Outlining his electoral roadmap for the capital, Mr Wike disclosed that his Rainbow Coalition, a broad, cross-party political alliance, was being consolidated across the territory.

"Let us be clear on direction: for the presidency, it is Bola Tinubu! For the Senate, Philip Aduda. He is a man of the people, unlike those who only appear on television," the minister said.

He called on members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), other political parties and residents of the FCT to unite behind the shared slate.

Directing the leadership of the Apo mechanics and traders to rally grassroots mobilisation, Mr Wike urged them to bring out all residents, family members and non-indigenes connected to the Apo business ecosystem to vote.

He assured the mechanics and traders that they would be relocated by the end of the year.

In response, leaders of the Apo trading community lauded the minister for addressing long-standing infrastructure deficits and pledged their full backing for Mr Tinubu's re-election campaign.

Chimezie Efe, chairman of the Apo Trade Association, highlighted the economic impact of recent infrastructure developments, specifically referencing the newly-dualised Apo road.

"The road is so useful to us. It made our customers come close to us. In fact, since the road was built, our business has been moving well.

"Honourable minister, sir, I give you a promise that the entire members of the Apo Traders Association have agreed that our votes go to APC," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also, Chinedu Nweke, coordinating chairman of the Apo Mechanics and Traders Unity Forum, commended the minister for breaking a cycle of unfulfilled promises by past administrations.

"Before now, we had seen many ministers. They come and go with empty promises and end up doing nothing.

"You are the only minister we know because in the past, it was only on radio and television that we used to hear and see FCT ministers.

"But you have visited us several times and interacted with us. This shows you are truly a grassroots politician.

"The road dualisation and progress on our long-pending relocation to Wasa are dreams come true.

"The road dualisation you did has indeed improved economic activities of Apo Mechanic Village, and we are grateful. Whichever way you direct us, we follow you," he said.

(NAN)