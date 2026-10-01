Africa: All of Africa Today - October 1, 2026

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Ethiopia Fighting Kills 52 Civilians in Tigray

At least 52 civilians have been killed during three days of heavy fighting around Alamata in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region. Government troops appeared to have taken control of the town and may be advancing towards Mekelle. Clashes have also spread to neighbouring Amhara and Afar regions. More than 700 wounded people have reportedly been admitted to hospitals supported by Médecins Sans Frontières. The fighting follows months of tension between the federal government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front, which accuse each other of violating the 2022 peace agreement. Communications and banking services have been disrupted in Tigray, worsening the humanitarian situation. Dozens of foreign tourists remain stranded in Lalibela after the airport closed. There are also concerns that Eritrea could become involved in the conflict.

Botswana Criticised for Killing 23 Elephants for Independence Celebrations

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Botswana has authorised the killing of 23 elephants and other wildlife for meat as part of celebrations marking the country's 60th anniversary of independence, drawing criticism from animal rights and conservation groups. The Elephant Protection Society warned that using elephants for celebratory feasts could undermine conservation efforts and encourage poaching. The decision has also sparked concerns over hygiene and disease amid a foot-and-mouth outbreak. Local officials are calling for the meat to be processed and distributed more safely. Botswana has more than 130,000 elephants and defends regulated hunting as a way to manage human-wildlife conflict and generate funds for communities and conservation. The government's hunting policy remains controversial, with conservation groups questioning its sustainability while supporters point to the damage elephants do to crops, property and communities.

Somali Families Face Renewed Violence as Hunger Crisis Worsens

Children have been killed and injured in renewed fighting in Baidoa, Somalia, with a health facility also damaged, according to UNICEF and other humanitarian agencies. Clashes between government forces and fighters loyal to the former South West State president have intensified in recent weeks, adding to an already severe humanitarian crisis. About two million children across Somalia are acutely or severely malnourished, while 26,000 people in Baidoa face catastrophic food insecurity. Families are also struggling with displacement, droughts, floods and conflict. Humanitarian funding cuts have sharply reduced food assistance. The World Food Programme now reaches just over 670,000 people, compared with more than four million during previous crises.

Morocco Whistleblower Reveals Surveillance of Journalists and Activists

Amnesty International has accused Moroccan authorities of operating an extensive surveillance system targeting journalists, human rights defenders and other critical voices. In a new report, the organisation says authorities have used spyware, phone interception, tracking devices, hidden recording equipment and other technologies to monitor and intimidate critics. Evidence linked the Direction Générale de la Surveillance du Territoire to the use of Pegasus spyware. Amnesty said its investigation identified 103 Moroccan phone numbers entered into the country's Pegasus system in 2017, including those belonging to journalists, human rights defenders, lawyers and academics. Morocco has previously denied using spyware against its citizens. Amnesty is calling for an end to unlawful surveillance and for independent investigations into alleged abuses.

Malawi MPs Demand Answers Over Chilima Wreckage Discovery

Malawi's parliamentary committee investigating the 2024 plane crash that killed former Vice-President Saulos Chilima and eight others has raised concerns over conflicting records showing when the wreckage was discovered. The Malawi Defence Force logged the discovery at 10:58 am while police reportedly logged it at 9:30 am, raising questions about the search operation, possible survival opportunities and the handling of evidence. The committee plans to travel to the Northern Region to verify evidence and question police, firefighters and other witnesses involved in the search. Former MDF commander Major General Richard Chagonapanja also told the inquiry that the military continued searching overnight despite fog, poor visibility and concerns over night operations. He said the aircraft's emergency locator transmitter was not functioning because its battery had expired, making the search more difficult. The inquiry is also examining conflicting witness accounts as it works to establish a definitive timeline of the crash and recovery operation.