Nigeria: Govt Plans 24-Hour Power Zones in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Others

1 October 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government (FG) has begun engagements with electricity distribution companies to develop Energy Zones aimed at delivering 24-hour electricity supply to homes, businesses and industries in major demand centres across the country.

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, held a closed-door meeting with the leadership of selected distribution companies to discuss the proposed initiative, which targets the Lagos axis, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano and Enugu-Port Harcourt corridors.

In a statement after the meeting, the ministry said, the initiative is designed to address electricity distribution constraints and ensure that power generated and transmitted to the national grid reaches consumers more reliably, particularly in areas with high commercial and industrial demand.

Tegbe explained that the challenges facing the power sector extended beyond electricity generation and transmission to the capacity of distribution companies to receive and deliver available electricity to end users.

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"The constraint on the sector is not limited to generation and transmission but includes how much power is taken up and delivered at the distribution end," the statement quoted the minister as saying.

He added that the proposed Energy Zones would help close the gap, unlock commercial and industrial demand, and improve the revenue and collection performance of distribution companies.

The proposed zones are expected to focus on locations where reliable electricity is critical to businesses, manufacturing and other productive activities. However, the statement did not provide a timeline for implementation, the proposed capacity of the zones or the specific infrastructure investments required to deliver round-the-clock supply.

The engagement, according to the statement, forms part of Tegbe's commitment upon assuming office to adopt a disciplined and phased approach to addressing the sector's longstanding challenges.

The distribution companies and energy firm represented at the meeting included Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electric, Eko Power, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company and Sahara Energy Group.

The proposed Energy Zones come amid persistent concerns over the reliability of electricity supply and the ability of distribution companies to deliver available power to consumers.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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