Nigeria Has Corrected Its Course, Passed Through 'Red Sea' - President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has declared that Nigeria has corrected its course and passed through its own "Red Sea," urging Nigerians not to look back but to move forward with renewed faith in the country.

Tinubu stated this in his 66th Independence Day address to the nation, in which he expressed optimism about Nigeria's future and acknowledged the sacrifices made by citizens in the course of the country's development.

The President said the road ahead would still demand sacrifices and determination, but maintained that the country was now moving with a clear direction and renewed hope.

"I believe in the millions of ordinary men and women whose work, courage and determination have always been the true strength of our country.

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"The road ahead will still demand much from us. But we travel it now with firm footing, a clear direction and renewed hope in our collective future," he said.

Tinubu declared: "Nigeria has corrected its course. We have passed through our own Red Sea. This is not the time to look back. Let us go forward together, with faith in ourselves, faith in our country, and faith that the sacrifices we have made will yield their reward."

He described the "Promised Land" ahead as a Nigeria of abundance and opportunity, where prosperity would be broadly shared and every child would have the opportunity to aspire beyond the circumstances of their birth.

"The Promised Land before us is a Nigeria of abundance and opportunity; a nation where prosperity is broadly shared, where every child can dream beyond the circumstances of his birth, and where our country's immense promise is finally reflected in the lives of our people," the President said.

According to him, Nigeria's destination is within sight, while the foundations for achieving the country's aspirations are strong.

"Our destination is in sight. Our foundations are strong. Our direction is clear. So let us go forward. No looking back," he said.

Tinubu concluded by congratulating Nigerians on the Independence Day celebration and praying for the country.

"Happy Independence Day, my fellow Nigerians. God bless you all, and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he said.