Rwanda: AI Can Open Door to Mental Health Care, but Human Support Remains Vital - Psychologist

Artificial intelligence (AI) can help young people understand mental health challenges and find professional support, but should not replace human care, a Rwandan clinical psychologist has said.

Dr Jean-Pierre Ndagijimana, a clinical psychologist at Solid Minds Counseling Clinic (a private outpatient mental health clinic based in Kigali, Rwanda) , said AI tools can provide an accessible first point of contact for people who may hesitate to seek help because of stigma or fear of judgement.

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Speaking on The Context by The New Times, Ndagijimana said AI is readily accessible and can provide information about what someone may be experiencing and where to seek help.

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"They have it in their hands," he said.

AI can also help people reflect on their experiences and navigate available services. However, he cautioned against relying on it as the final destination for someone experiencing serious mental health difficulties.

"The more, the higher the concern is, the less likely AI or technology is going to be helpful," Ndagijimana said.

A person facing a serious mental health crisis may require clinical assessment, treatment or emergency intervention, he said.

"If you have AI or technology as a destination, rather than the entry, that is very concerning," he said.

Ndagijimana said mental health support should instead be viewed as connected layers. AI can provide awareness, information and navigation; peer support can come from friends, classmates, colleagues and others; while trained professionals assess conditions and provide appropriate care. Family support cuts across all these layers.

He said AI should be assessed partly by whether it strengthens human connections rather than contributing to isolation. Unlike technologies such as WhatsApp, which have generally helped people communicate with family, friends and colleagues, some uses of AI could leave users increasingly isolated.

Understanding cultural context

Ndagijimana also raised concerns about whether AI systems adequately understand the cultural contexts in which people experience and express mental health challenges.

In Rwanda and other African societies, people may use metaphors, idioms and proverbs to describe emotional distress. Someone may, for example, say they feel they have "a heavy stone" or that their heart has been displaced.

Such expressions can carry meanings that systems developed largely in other cultural contexts may not fully capture, he said.

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"Understanding you isn't the same as treating you," Ndagijimana said.

He called for greater African participation in the research, development and governance of AI systems so that the technology reflects local realities.

Tackling stigma

The discussion also highlighted barriers to seeking mental health care in Rwanda. Ndagijimana said stigma, fear of judgement and concerns about what others may say can discourage people from using available services.

Young people may turn to AI because it allows them to seek information privately, particularly when they are uncomfortable being seen at a mental health facility. However, he urged them to use technology as a starting point rather than a substitute for professional support.

Rwanda has expanded mental health services, including the availability of clinical psychologists and mental health nurses at health-centre level, he said.

He said the focus should now be on strengthening awareness, reducing stigma and making people more comfortable seeking help.

A role for families

Ndagijimana also stressed the importance of family support, particularly as young people navigate changing social and technological environments.

Generational differences can make it difficult for young people to explain their struggles to parents who have different understandings of emotional wellbeing. Some may also feel pressure to appear strong because their families have invested heavily in their education and future.

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He said families need to recognise that emotional needs are as important as material needs.

"Without the family that can accept the person and care for them ... the layers, whether they are strong at any level, they are not going to sustain," he said.

As AI becomes increasingly embedded in everyday life, Ndagijimana said the issue is not simply whether society should embrace or reject the technology, but how it is used to strengthen human capacity and connection.

"We're not going to replace humans with AI," he said. "It doesn't mean that AI is a bad thing, that we need to fight against it."

The task, he said, is to help shape the technology rather than allow it to determine how people live, learn and care for one another.