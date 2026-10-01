Rwanda: New Policy Targets Gaps in Fight Against Human Trafficking

The government is moving to strengthen the identification, referral and support of human trafficking victims under a new five-year policy that also seeks to improve investigations, prosecutions and coordination among institutions.

The National Counter-Trafficking in Persons Policy for 2026-2031 comes as 297 victims were assisted between 2019 and 2024, while another 289 Rwandans were repatriated from abroad between April 2025 and March 2026.

The policy seeks to address gaps in victim identification, long-term reintegration, investigations, data management and coordination among institutions involved in combating trafficking.

It identifies forced labour, sexual exploitation, child trafficking and organ removal among the main forms of human trafficking in Rwanda.

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According to the policy, victims are often recruited through false promises of employment, while women and girls may be subjected to forced or servile marriage, forced pregnancy or surrogacy. Children can also be targeted through family and community networks or deceptive online recruitment.

Joselyne Ingabire, Senior State Attorney in the International Justice and Judicial Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Justice, said the policy was developed to provide a unified national framework for addressing existing gaps.

"The gaps included victim identification and referral, access to protection and long-term reintegration, strengthening investigative and prosecutorial capacity, coordination and data management, as well as emerging forms of trafficking involving online platforms, deceptive recruitment and cross-border criminal networks," she said.

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Between January 2022 and March 2026, authorities investigated 189 trafficking suspects, indicted 97 accused persons and secured 60 convictions, according to figures contained in the policy.

However, the policy notes that the figures represent only detected cases, as trafficking often remains hidden and victims can be difficult to identify.

A major focus of the new policy is strengthening the capacity of frontline institutions to identify victims and build stronger cases against traffickers.

"The policy will strengthen investigative and prosecutorial capacities to address trafficking in persons (TIP) offences, including through specialised training, improved evidence collection, case management and inter-agency cooperation," Ingabire said.

"For cross-border cases, it promotes information sharing, mutual legal assistance and stronger cooperation with relevant foreign counterparts to facilitate investigations and prosecutions, as well as the repatriation of victims."

The policy proposes standardised indicators and screening tools to help frontline workers identify potential victims, particularly among migrants, domestic workers and children.

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Authorities also plan to operationalise a National Referral Mechanism, with clear procedures for referring victims to protection and support services, as well as establish a national toll-free hotline for reporting suspected trafficking cases.

The need for stronger victim identification is reflected in data from the Isange One Stop Centre. Of the 297 victims supported between 2019 and 2024, 223 were women and 74 were men. Young adults aged 18 to 30 accounted for 168 victims, while 102 were children under the age of 18.

The pattern shifted between April 2025 and March 2026, when the centre supported 96 victims, including 56 men and 40 women.

But identifying victims is only part of the response. The policy says access to specialised shelters, psychosocial support, medical care and legal services remains limited, particularly for children, men and victims of sexual exploitation.

The proposed measures include expanding shelter capacity, strengthening trauma-informed psychosocial support, and providing medical care, legal aid, family tracing and reunification services. Victims would also receive support to rebuild their livelihoods through vocational training and other economic reintegration programmes.

Ingabire said implementation of the policy will be monitored through quarterly reporting, annual reviews, a mid-term review and a final evaluation.

"Implementation will be monitored through quarterly reporting, annual reviews, a mid-term review and a final evaluation, using indicators such as victims identified and assisted, cases investigated and prosecuted, convictions, prevention activities and national and international cooperation," she said.

She added that key challenges include sustaining adequate resources, strengthening coordination, improving data systems and victim services, and keeping pace with emerging forms of trafficking, particularly those facilitated by technology and cross-border criminal networks.

The cross-border nature of trafficking is also reflected in the number of Rwandans returning home after being trafficked abroad. According to the policy, 289 victims were repatriated between April 2025 and March 2026.

To address such cases, authorities plan to strengthen cooperation with foreign counterparts on information sharing, joint investigations, victim repatriation, extradition and mutual legal assistance.

Prevention to start in communities

During the first two years of implementation, authorities plan to conduct nationwide awareness campaigns on human trafficking, including the risks posed by online recruitment scams and deceptive employment offers.

The policy also proposes integrating anti-trafficking messages into school clubs, youth programmes, Itorero and other community platforms.

Social protection programmes and labour-mobility regulations will also form part of the prevention response.

The policy further seeks to strengthen community-based prevention and promote safe labour mobility, while equipping frontline workers to identify potential victims and connect them to medical, psychosocial and legal support, as well as rehabilitation and reintegration services.

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Tracking cases

Authorities also plan to establish a unified national trafficking database and dashboard to improve how cases are recorded and information is shared among institutions.

The policy says weak coordination and fragmented data can make it difficult to establish a complete picture of trafficking and coordinate an effective response.

A National Steering Committee comprising ministers and heads of relevant institutions will provide strategic oversight, while the National Counter-Trafficking in Persons Technical Committee and its secretariat at the Ministry of Justice will coordinate implementation.

Institutions involved in the response will designate focal points, while quarterly inter-agency meetings and joint monitoring visits are also planned.

The policy notes that the new data system will contain victims' personal information and must therefore comply with data-protection requirements.

Implementation will run in three phases from 2026 to 2031, beginning with the establishment of victim referral and identification systems, prevention campaigns and institutional capacity building.

Progress will be measured through indicators including the number of victims identified and assisted, cases investigated and prosecuted, convictions secured, awareness campaigns conducted and joint operations carried out.

Institutions will submit quarterly progress reports, complemented by annual reviews, a mid-term review and a final evaluation at the end of the five-year period.