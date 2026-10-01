Namibia: Govt Secures Funds for Sam Nujoma Stadium

Prime minister Elijah Ngarare says the government's promise to honour the financial shortfall to revamp Sam Nujoma Stadium has finally been delivered on.

Ngurare on social media says: "A few weeks ago, we promised that the financial shortfall to revamp Sam Nujoma Stadium would be mobilised.

"I am pleased to confirm that that has been done."

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He adds: "Furthermore, in the next few days, our ministers of works and transport, information and communication technology, and of finance will announce a successful mobilisation for funding (from state-owned enterprises) towards all leagues across the country and thereby provide assurance of job opportunities for over 20 000 people (as indicated by the Namibia Football Association).

"We are building on the foundation laid by others who went before us on 21 March 1990. And we are laying a foundation for those who will follow after us."

The prime minister says the Swapo government's slogan remains 'Now is Hard Work'.

"This is why, from her excellency the president, to all of us in the executive, every day involves hard work, including weekends."

Ngurare says president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's directive is clear: "Let us deliver service to the Namibian people in line with the sixth National Development Plan priorities, namely agriculture, sport, youth development, and the creative industry, among others."

Deputy minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture Dino Ballotti at the recent Millennium Julinho FC special announcement said the prime minister has assured him that funds for Sam Nujoma Stadium's renovation had been secured.

"We look forward to the men's and women's premier leagues commencing very soon. This morning I had a quick call with my other boss, the right honourable prime minister, and he mentioned I can actually share this, that the shortfall of funding for Sam Nujoma Stadium has been secured by the central government.

"When we say that it's been secured, it means we can now fast track Sam Nujoma Stadium to once again host football matches in the heart of Katutura where Millennium Julinho FC can beat African Stars here at home."