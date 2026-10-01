Namibia: Karate History Made At Southern African Open

Karate made martial arts history by hosting the third Southern Africa WUKF Open Championship, featuring international competition and the national debut of Kobudo weapon arts.

The championship was held in Windhoek over the weekend.

About 260 karatekas competed at the World Union of Karate-Do Federations tournament that included karatekas from South Africa.

Sensei Willem Burger, the president of Namibia World Union of Karate-Do Federations, says it was the first time Namibia had competed on an international stage in the martial art of Kobudo.

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"For the first time in Namibian karate history, karateka also competed in Kobudo, with traditional Okinawan weapons. This exciting division quickly became a favourite with the audience, who watched in amazement as the Kobudo competitors demonstrated tremendous skill, precision and control," he says.

At the same occasion, Burger was also elected as chairman at Friday's inaugural meeting of the Southern Africa WUKF Referee Commission, which was established with the aim of developing, qualifying and standardising the level of referees and officials throughout southern Africa.

This was followed by a comprehensive WUKF referee course and examination, providing officials with the opportunity to develop their knowledge, demonstrate their competence and work towards formal qualification.

"Friday concluded with a dignitaries dinner, where friendships were forged, existing relationships strengthened and a shared vision for the future of WUKF karate in southern Africa celebrated," Burger says.

The action started on Saturday morning at the Windhoek Showgrounds Sport Facilitation Centre when the youngest karateka, the Karate Kids, opened proceedings with their exciting Nihon Kumite events, setting the tone for a spectacular day of karate.

"What followed was an outstanding display of skill, determination and sportsmanship, involving karateka across generations - from our youngest beginners to experienced national and international competitors, including

World Champions and members of the national NWUKF Eagles team," Burger says.

He thanks FNB Namibia for their sponsorship of the event.

"FNB's generous sponsorship and belief in our vision made an important contribution not only to this championship, but to the continued development and growth of karate in Namibia. Their support enables us to create opportunities - from the four-year-old child stepping onto the competition floor for the first time to our national athletes representing Namibia internationally," he says.

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Burger has also thanked the Namibia Sports Commission for it's continued support.