Sudanese-Libyan Joint Forces Open Several New Facilities

30 September 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Dongola — The headquarters of the Sudanese-Libyan Joint Forces in Dongola today witnessed the opening of several new facilities and buildings, including officers' accommodation, alongside the graduation of participants in the 338th Basic Intelligence Course, in the presence of military and executive officials and a number of guests.

The event was attended by military and executive leaders, including Dr. Makawi Al-Khair Al-Waqee, representative of the Wali of Northern State; Major General Engineer Ahmed Yagoub Maala, Commander of the Desert Axis Control; Major General Bashir Saeed Abdullah, Commander of the 19th Infantry Division; Major General Asaad Hassanein Bashir, Commander of the Dongola Operational Sector; Major General Dr. Abdul-Rahman Ahmed Faqeeri, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports; Dr. Manal Makawi, Secretary-General for Social Affairs; Major General Mahmoud Yousuf Mahmoud Mismar, Commander of the Joint Forces; and the Director of the Military Intelligence Institute, along with commanders of military units and formations, as well as officers, non-commissioned officers, soldiers, and guests.

The opening of the new facilities comes as part of efforts to develop infrastructure and provide a suitable working environment that supports operations and improves performance, while the graduation of the course reflects the leadership's focus on training, qualification, and capacity building.

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The event affirmed that the development of facilities is proceeding alongside investment in human resources through continuous training and efficiency enhancement, contributing to improved performance and the development of capabilities.

The event also featured the honoring of course graduates and a number of leaders and prominent figures in recognition of their efforts and contributions to supporting reconstruction work and developing the Joint Forces' facilities.

The event concluded with an emphasis on continuing the process of construction and development, and maintaining a focus on training, qualification, and capacity building to support the working environment and enhance performance.

Read the original article on SNA.

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