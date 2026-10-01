Botswana: Samora Machel Museum Restaurant Development Underway

Lobatse — Botswana is in the process of developing a Samora Machel Museum restaurant earmarked to sell Setswana and Portuguese cuisine, Minister of Environment and Tourism Mr Wynter Mmolotsi has said.

The minister made the announcement during a tour of the Samora Machel Museum on Tuesday in Lobatse by President of the Republic of Mozambique Mr Daniel Chapo. He said the restaurant will serve Portuguese and local Setswana cuisine which will include shrimp and Seswaa dishes. "We are at an advanced stage of getting that started and we look forward to having the museum visitors being treated to sumptuous meals," he said.

Mr Mmolotsi said Peleng held a special place in the annuls of history having hosted the founding president to Mozambique Mr Samora Machel before he ascended to Presidency during the liberation struggle. "We are proud of the hospitality that we have rendered, it was not just to Samora Machel but it was to the people of Mozambique. It shows the bond of friendship between the African countries and the relations that have endured over the years that we would like to continue to nurture for future generations," he said.

He emphasised that Lobatse was a historic town rich with Botswana's heritage and has played a substantial role in the liberation struggle of Southern Africa having hosted many liberation icons including the late former South Africa President and global icon Mr Nelson Mandela, and Mr Samora Machel, who were hosted by the hospitable people of Botswana.

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The President of the Republic of Mozambique Mr Daniel Chapo said Botswana and Mozambique have enjoyed bilateral relations. He said Botswana hosted Mozambique founding President Samora Machel and therefore has played a major role in the liberation of the people of Mozambique. "Our leaders faced challenges of liberating our people, therefore all people of SADC must uphold solidarity and cooperation amongst our people. Our state visit here is to make sure that our bonds get stronger, we need to work together to make sure that we develop bonds that build our nations," he said.

Furthemore, President Chapo said the state visit served to strengthen economic and trade relations between the two countries so that the people of Botswana and Mozambique could collectively prosper. He highlighted that visionary leadership could achieve such if they learn from the forebearers, "Our main objective as African leaders is to make sure that we create better living conditions for own people and that can only be possible if we get inspired by the action of liberation leaders, our leaders that were in the frontline because in the past the countries worked together tto help others attain independence," he said.

"Thank you to the people of Botswana, khanyi mambo Botswana, we will keep united with solidarity as our leaders, liberators have done in the past so that we can keep developing our countries, we can only make that possible if we stand united, and encourage cooperation between our people," he said.

Mozambique attained independence on June 25, 1975, and last year the country celebrated 50 years of independence and Botswana celebrated with the country adding that Mozambique was now joining Botswana for the 60th Anniversary diamond jubilee.

The President and his entourage also had the opportunity to visit the Botswana Meat Commission (BMC) where the acting BMC chief executive officer, Mr Oabona Ramotshwara welcomed him to the commission which was established in 1965. The delegation learnt that the BMC has carried Botswana's beef promise to the world connecting local farmers to international markets through disciplined processing, strict food safety and dependable supply, use of innovative technologies, as well as upholding global food hygiene standards.

Additionally, they learnt that the BMC is a national engine of trade, value and confidence built to serve global markets with the vision is to be a globally renowned premium meat enterprise.

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For his part Mozambique secretary of state for Trade Mr Antonio Grispos called for the state owned beef enterprise BMC enhance its logistics and trade capabilities, aligning with the broader economic partnership between Mozambique and Botswana and consider channelling some of its beef exports through the Mozambique ports to reach anywhere in the world, much easier and much faster.

The BMC Acting CEO said the BMC has in the past used the Beira port by shipping consignment from the abattoir in Maun to Kuwait and Vietnam. "It is a route that we can try again even for delivery to Mozambique," he said.

President Chapo was accompanied by First Lady Ms Gueta Chapo, Minister of Environment and Tourism Mr Wynter Mmolotsi, Minister For Justice Mr Nelson Ramaotwana, Minister of Youth and Gender Affairs Ms Lesego Chombo, Assistant Minister of Lands and Agriculture Mr Motsamai Motsamai, senior government officials and a business delegation.

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