Nigeria: Independence Anniversary - Tinubu Compares His Tough Policies to Painful Cancer Treatment

"Nigeria was like a sick patient who receives the terrible news that he has cancer."

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday compared his tough policies to the essential cancer treatment of a patient.

The Nigerian leader, in a televised address to mark the country's 66th Independence Anniversary, said the situation he met the country in 2023 warranted tough decisions that economists argue have caused Nigeria's worst cost of living crisis in a generation.

"Nigeria was like a sick patient who receives the terrible news that he has cancer. His doctor explains that the treatment will be difficult and painful, but that it offers a strong prospect of recovery. The patient has a choice. He can begin treatment, endure its discomfort and fight the disease. Or he can ask only for morphine, dull the pain and leave the cancer to spread.

"For too long, Nigeria's leaders chose morphine while praying for a miracle that never came," he said.

Details later...