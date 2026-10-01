Nigeria: Independence Anniversary - Tinubu Compares His Tough Policies to Painful Cancer Treatment

1 October 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

"Nigeria was like a sick patient who receives the terrible news that he has cancer."

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday compared his tough policies to the essential cancer treatment of a patient.

The Nigerian leader, in a televised address to mark the country's 66th Independence Anniversary, said the situation he met the country in 2023 warranted tough decisions that economists argue have caused Nigeria's worst cost of living crisis in a generation.

"Nigeria was like a sick patient who receives the terrible news that he has cancer. His doctor explains that the treatment will be difficult and painful, but that it offers a strong prospect of recovery. The patient has a choice. He can begin treatment, endure its discomfort and fight the disease. Or he can ask only for morphine, dull the pain and leave the cancer to spread.

"For too long, Nigeria's leaders chose morphine while praying for a miracle that never came," he said.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.