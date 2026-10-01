Nigeria: RMD, Sobowale, Henshaw, Akindele, Others Gather for Olu Jacobs' Night of Tributes

Jacobs, popularly known as the "Lion of Lufodo," died on 16 September at the age of 84.

Nollywood stars, family members, friends and colleagues of the late veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, gathered in Lagos on Wednesday for a Night of Tributes and Service of Songs in his honour.

Jacobs, popularly known as the "Lion of Lufodo," died on 16 September at the age of 84.

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The event, which began on Wednesday at Glover Memorial Hall, Marina, Lagos Island, attracted several prominent figures in the Nigerian entertainment industry, including Jide Kosoko, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Sola Sobowale, Funke Akindele, Saka, Desmond Elliot, Ejike Asiegbu, Keppy Ekpenyong, Norbert Young, Arts Minister Hannatu Musawa and others.

A candlelight procession was also held as colleagues and loved ones celebrated Jacobs' life, career and contribution to Nigerian theatre, television and film.

Jacobs' widow, veteran actress Joke Silva, attended the ceremony alongside their sons, Gbenga and Olusoji, popularly known as Soji.

The evening featured Bible readings, performances, personal tributes and recollections from colleagues who worked with Jacobs across different stages of his career.

Magnetic, genuine

Opening the tributes, Soji Jacobs reflected on his relationship with his father, saying that despite his father's enormous public profile, he was first and foremost a father to his family.

"I didn't really watch his films back then. For me, he was simply dad. We were very close because he was magnetic and genuine in his movement," he said.

He added that his father was deliberate about separating his public life from his family life and fiercely protected their privacy.

Veteran actor Norbert Young recalled working with Jacobs on the television series The Third Eye, describing him as a disciplined professional whose advice and experience helped shape his career.

"He loved to talk back then, and I loved to listen," Young said, recalling how listening to Jacobs during their time on The Third Eye influenced his development as an actor.

Playwright and scholar Ahmed Yerima also shared a humorous memory of working with Jacobs, recalling how the actor's emotional interpretation of a scene caused him to forget his own lines.

Recounting Jacobs' words

Actresses Hilda Dokubo and Kate Henshaw highlighted Jacobs' caring nature and his willingness to support colleagues on set.

Dokubo recalled how Jacobs helped her overcome her nervousness when she first worked with him, while Henshaw remembered his preparedness and generosity during productions.

Sola Sobowale also recounted how Jacobs encouraged her early in her career by publicly praising her acting ability.

According to Sobowale, Jacobs once told colleagues, "Have you seen Sola Sobowale? She is a great actor."

Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, recalled a lesson Jacobs taught him about the importance of every actor and every line in a production.

"There are no small actors, and there are no small lines. But if you are not mindful of the small lines, you will become a small actor," RMD recalled Jacobs telling him.

The tributes were interspersed with performances, including a soulful rendition by singer Yinka Davies, as guests reflected on Jacobs' decades-long career.

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Career

His career spanned more than five decades across theatre, television and film.

He trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London before working in British theatre and television and later returning to Nigeria, where he became one of the most recognisable figures in the country's film industry.

The Night of Tributes is the first major public event in the funeral programme announced by his family. It began at 4:00 p.m. at Glover Memorial Hall, with guests asked to dress in shades of blue.

The funeral service is scheduled for Friday, 2 October, at 10:00 a.m. at This Present House, Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, with shades of green as the dress code. A private burial is expected to follow.