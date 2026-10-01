Ethiopia's Somali Region Re-Elects Mustafa Omer President

Jigjiga, Ethiopia — Ethiopia's Somali regional parliament has re-elected Mustafa Muhumed Omer as president, retaining the region's leadership as its seventh legislature begins work.

Lawmakers also re-elected Ibrahim Osman Farah as vice president.

The Somali Prosperity Party confirmed Omer's election in a statement published on its official Facebook page.

"The seventh parliament of the Somali Region has elected Mustafa Muhumed Omer to serve as president of the Somali Region," the party said in a statement

A separate announcement confirmed the re-election of both officials, extending their tenure at the head of the regional administration.

Photographs released alongside the statements showed Omer and Farah seated with other lawmakers in the parliamentary chamber. mustafe was also pictured raising his right hand during an oath-taking ceremony.

Omer first took office in August 2018 following the departure of former regional president Abdi Mohamoud Omar. His appointment followed a political crisis and violence in Jigjiga, the regional capital.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)