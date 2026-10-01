Somalia: Somaliland Welcomes Athletes for Hargeisa Half Marathon

1 October 2026
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Mohamed Duale

Hargeisa, Oct. 1 — Athletes from five African countries have arrived in Somaliland ahead of Friday's Hargeisa International Half Marathon, with runners from nine countries expected to participate, according to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and a cabinet statement.

Athletes from Ethiopia, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of the Congo and Angola were welcomed by ministry officials at Egal International Airport in Hargeisa.

The fourth edition of the event is scheduled for October 2. Organisers' promotional material advertises 21-kilometre and five-kilometre races, with the event set for 2 p.m. at Hargeisa Stadium.

Youth and Sports Minister Ahmed-Yasin Mohamed Farah briefed the cabinet on preparations during its 76th meeting, chaired at the presidential palace by Vice President and Acting President Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi.

Farah said runners from nine countries would take part, according to the statement outlining the cabinet discussions.

The minister said the competition would raise Somaliland's international profile, strengthen exchanges between local and international athletes, and provide opportunities for Somaliland runners to gain experience.

He added that such events would encourage local athletes and help prepare them for regional and international competitions.

The ministry described the race as part of efforts to develop athletics and expand opportunities for young people in Somaliland.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)

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