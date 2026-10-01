Mozambique: Drug Control Legislation Under Review

Maputo — Mozambique's Central Office for Drug Prevention and Control (GCPCD) has announced the revision of the country's drug control legislation, 29 years after its adoption.

The measure is aimed at addressing the emergence of new psychoactive substances and synthetic drugs, as well as changing patterns of drug trafficking and organized crime.

According to José Bambo, GCPCD representative, speaking on Wednesday, in Maputo, at the community consultation forum on drug prevention and control, the measure is also aimed at modernizing the legal framework and ensure it responds to new challenges posed by drug trafficking, organized crime and the emergence of new psychoactive substances.

During the event, which occurred under the motto "The Role of the Community in Preventing and Combating Drugs in Maputo, community leaders raised concerns over alleged drug sales involving adolescents and young people, including reports of illegal substances allegedly being sold in or near pharmacies.

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For his part, Hélio Milisse, Maputo Director of Economy and Finance, said that stressed the need to strengthen prevention and control measures, particularly in schools and communities.

The review of the country's drug control legislation is about 90 percent complete and is being supported by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The initiative forms part of a United States-funded project to strengthen the fight against synthetic drugs and chemical precursors in Mozambique, Tanzania and Kenya, including efforts to respond to evolving trafficking networks and organized crime.