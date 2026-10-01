Malawi: Mutharika Names Nine New Commissioners for Malawi's Human Rights Watchdog - Ndanga Reappointed

President Peter Mutharika has appointed nine members to serve on the Ninth Cohort of the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC), with their three-year term officially taking effect from September 20, 2026.

The newly appointed commissioners include Orison Joseph Themba Chaponda, Viwemi Chavula, Godfrey Dalitso Kangaude, Andrew Kavala, Lingalireni Mihowa, Teresa Chirwa Ndanga and Stella Nkhonya.

The cohort is also automatically joined by the Law Commissioner and the Ombudsman, who both sit on the Commission by virtue of their respective offices.

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Ndanga, notably, is no stranger to the role, having previously served on an earlier cohort before being reappointed to continue her work on the watchdog body.

Chief Secretary to the Government Justin Saidi confirmed the appointments in an official statement, revealing they were made in strict accordance with Section 131(2) of the Constitution of Malawi.

Saidi said the names of the newly appointed commissioners would be formally published in the Government Gazette, fulfilling the legal requirements governing such high-profile appointments.

The incoming commissioners are now expected to hit the ground running, with a clear focus on promoting and protecting human rights across the country.

The appointments come shortly after Mutharika publicly conceded that the Commission has been severely under-funded, with the President personally promising to rectify the situation and ensure the watchdog finally receives the resources it desperately needs.

The Malawi Human Rights Commission is constitutionally mandated to promote awareness of human rights, investigate human-rights violations, and carry out a wide range of other functions aimed at strengthening the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms for all Malawians.