South Africa: Mantashe to Visit Rare Earth-Rich Steenkampskraal Monazite Mine

1 October 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe is expected to visit the Steenkampskraal Monazite Mine (SMM) in the Western Cape-based Matzikama Local Municipality tomorrow.

The visit forms part of government's efforts to develop the country's mineral resources while expanding local beneficiation.

"South Africa must build robust beneficiation and manufacturing capabilities so that we add value to our minerals closer to the point of production.

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"Our mineral wealth must support industrialisation, create jobs and contribute to sustainable economic development," Mantashe said ahead of Friday's visit.

According to the department, Steenkampskraal is one of the world's highest-grade rare earth deposits and represents "strategic importance for the development of South Africa's rare earth and critical minerals sector".

"The development of critical minerals is an important part of government's efforts to strengthen domestic industrial capacity and position South Africa to participate meaningfully in emerging global mineral value chains.

"The project also presents an opportunity to advance local processing and beneficiation, enabling South Africa to retain more value from its mineral resources.

"The visit also provides an opportunity to assess progress at the project and engage on the development of local rare earth processing and beneficiation capabilities, while ensuring compliance with South Africa's regulatory and environmental requirements.

"The safe management of naturally occurring radioactive materials remains an important consideration in the development of the Steenkampskraal resource," the department said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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