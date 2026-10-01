Uganda: New HIV Study Shows Lingering National Health Concern

The Minister of Health, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, has released preliminary findings from the 2025 Uganda Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (UPHIA), showing that HIV remains a significant public health concern across the country.

The findings were released at the Media Centre in Kampala following a survey conducted between July and September 2025.

According to the preliminary results, 6,283 people participated in the survey, while the findings estimate that 5.9% of adults aged 15 years and above are living with HIV, including 4.1% of men.

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The assessment estimates that 1,496,000 people aged 15 years and above are living with HIV in Uganda.

Among people aged 15 to 49 years, HIV prevalence stands at 5.3%, including 3.5% among men.

Baryomunsi said the findings demonstrate that HIV remains a risk in all parts of the country.

"There is high risk in every part of the country," Baryomunsi said.

The assessment also shows variations in HIV prevalence across regions, with the Western region recording 1.4%, Central East 4%, Central 2 (Mubende) 7.2%, South West 8%, North East 1.3%, Mid-Eastern 4.4%, Kampala 5.4%, Mid-North 6.8% and Karamoja 1.3%.

The findings also indicate differences in HIV prevalence among age groups. People aged 45-49 years recorded a prevalence of 11.5%, while those aged 40-44 years recorded 15.7%. Among people aged 15-24 years, prevalence stood at 1.5%.

Baryomunsi said Uganda has made progress in efforts to prevent HIV transmission and expressed optimism that the country will make further progress towards controlling the epidemic by 2030.

The government has encouraged adolescents and other at-risk groups to test regularly so they can know their HIV status and seek appropriate care and support where necessary.

The Ministry of Health has also called on development partners and other stakeholders to strengthen their collaboration with government in reducing new HIV infections and expanding prevention and treatment interventions across the country.