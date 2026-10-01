Uganda Launches Five-Day Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign for Children

Uganda has launched a five-day measles-rubella vaccination campaign targeting children aged nine months to five years, following reports of measles cases and deaths in different parts of the country.

The campaign runs from October 1 to October 5, with the Ministry of Health calling on parents and guardians to take eligible children to health centres and vaccination outposts established within communities.

According to the Ministry, Uganda routinely vaccinates children against 14 diseases, but gaps have been identified in the uptake of the second dose of the measles vaccine.

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The Health Ministry says children receive the first measles vaccine dose at nine months, followed by a second dose at 18 months. However, while many children receive the first dose, fewer return for the second.

The gap has raised concern as measles cases continue to be detected in different parts of Uganda, with some children reportedly dying from the disease.

To address the gap and boost protection among children, the Ministry has now launched the measles-rubella vaccination campaign.

The Ministry is urging parents to bring all children aged between nine months and five years for vaccination during the five-day campaign, regardless of whether they previously received a measles vaccine dose.

Health Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi says children who have already completed the routine two-dose schedule should also be brought for the campaign dose.

The vaccine will be provided free of charge at health centres and designated vaccination points in communities.

The Ministry says reaching all children in the target age group during the campaign will help suppress measles transmission and prevent deaths among children.

The appeal comes as Uganda continues to strengthen routine childhood immunisation while responding to gaps in vaccine coverage that can leave communities vulnerable to outbreaks.

Parents and guardians have therefore been urged to use the five-day campaign to ensure their eligible children receive the measles-rubella vaccine.