Uganda's HIV Prevalence Stands At 5.9% Among Adults, New UPHIA Results Show

Uganda's HIV prevalence among people aged 15 years and above stands at 5.9%, according to preliminary findings from the 2025 Uganda Population-Based HIV Impact Assessment (UPHIA).

The findings provide the latest national picture of Uganda's HIV epidemic and come as the country continues efforts to expand HIV prevention, testing and treatment services.

The results were released on Thursday by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with Makerere University School of Public Health, with support from the United States Government. The release marks the latest round of the nationally representative UPHIA survey, which tracks key indicators including HIV prevalence, incidence and viral load suppression.

UPHIA is designed to provide evidence on how Uganda is progressing in its HIV response and to identify areas where further interventions are needed. The 2024-2025 assessment also collected information on HIV-related risk behaviours and access to prevention, care and treatment services.

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The 5.9% prevalence means that, among every 100 people aged 15 years and above in the population, approximately six are living with HIV.

The figure also provides an important measure for comparing Uganda's progress over time. Previous UPHIA assessments reported HIV prevalence of 5.8% among people aged 15 years and above in the 2020-2021 assessment.

The survey was designed as a nationwide household-based assessment and included HIV testing alongside interviews on prevention, care and treatment.

It also expanded its scope to collect information on selected non-communicable diseases, including raised blood pressure, raised blood glucose and obesity.

The preliminary findings are expected to provide health authorities and other stakeholders with updated evidence to guide HIV prevention, testing and treatment programmes and identify population groups and areas requiring additional attention.