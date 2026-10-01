Adigrat — "It is extremely urgent to facilitate humanitarian access, dialogue for peace and every form of dialogue. We are completely isolated, communications are blocked, and we have no contact with anyone." This is the message sent to Fides by the Eparch of Adigrat, Tesfaselassie Medhin, in a brief message sent with the support of UNICEF, which continues to assist the Church and, where possible, to maintain a minimum connection with the outside world.

"All communications are blocked; our Church, our missions, religious, the local clergy, we are in our places, as usual," the Eparch said. "We will accompany and help the people with our presence, through which we carry out the Church's mission of incarnation."

Medhin describes a situation of mounting difficulty: "Banks are also closed. We do not know for sure how our seminaries and schools will continue operating, but it is our intention to continue. We have no idea how we will manage provisions. Only God knows; we rely on Divine Providence."

Meanwhile, the situation in Ethiopia's northern region continues to deteriorate (see Fides, 30/9/2026). At the end of yesterday's General Audience, Wednesday, September 30, Pope Leo XIV expressed his "deep concern" over the renewed outbreak of hostilities in Tigray and appealed to all parties.

"I extend my heartfelt plea to all parties to choose the path of dialogue," the Pope said. "Armed conflict never solves problems but only worsens them, leaving in its wake a trail of death, destruction, and resentment. Only honest engagement can lay the foundations for lasting peace." Leo XIV also expressed the hope "that the international community will offer its generous and timely contribution, to ensuring that all humanitarian aid be provided to those in need."