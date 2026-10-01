South Africa: Mass Shootings Expose a Failure of Leadership, Intelligence and Accountability

1 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jacob Mofokeng

When mass shootings become commonplace, reactive policing is no longer enough. The state must transform Crime Intelligence and hold police leadership accountable before the next tragedy unfolds.

The mass shootings within hours of each other over the weekend that left at least 28 people dead in Wedela, Carletonville, and Lwandle, Cape Town, are symptoms of a national disease: the gradual erosion of the state's ability to anticipate, prevent and respond effectively to violent crime.

As the nation mourns, South Africans are once again confronted with a familiar cycle. Political leaders condemn the violence, the police announce investigations, promises are made, and communities are encouraged to work alongside law enforcement. Yet after every massacre, citizens are left asking the same question: why does the state seem to arrive only after the blood has already been spilt?

The uncomfortable truth is that South Africa's violent crime crisis is increasingly becoming a failure of leadership, intelligence and accountability rather than simply a problem of criminality.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Following the massacres, President Cyril Ramaphosa again called for an "all hands on deck" approach. While community participation matters, crime prevention remains a constitutional responsibility of the state.

When heavily armed gunmen descend on a tavern, shisanyama or social gathering, ordinary citizens do not become crime fighters. They become victims. No amount of community mobilisation can stop bullets from assault rifles in the hands...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.