South Africa: Mass Shootings Expose a Failure of Leadership, Intelligence and Accountability

opinion

When mass shootings become commonplace, reactive policing is no longer enough. The state must transform Crime Intelligence and hold police leadership accountable before the next tragedy unfolds.

The mass shootings within hours of each other over the weekend that left at least 28 people dead in Wedela, Carletonville, and Lwandle, Cape Town, are symptoms of a national disease: the gradual erosion of the state's ability to anticipate, prevent and respond effectively to violent crime.

As the nation mourns, South Africans are once again confronted with a familiar cycle. Political leaders condemn the violence, the police announce investigations, promises are made, and communities are encouraged to work alongside law enforcement. Yet after every massacre, citizens are left asking the same question: why does the state seem to arrive only after the blood has already been spilt?

The uncomfortable truth is that South Africa's violent crime crisis is increasingly becoming a failure of leadership, intelligence and accountability rather than simply a problem of criminality.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Following the massacres, President Cyril Ramaphosa again called for an "all hands on deck" approach. While community participation matters, crime prevention remains a constitutional responsibility of the state.

When heavily armed gunmen descend on a tavern, shisanyama or social gathering, ordinary citizens do not become crime fighters. They become victims. No amount of community mobilisation can stop bullets from assault rifles in the hands...