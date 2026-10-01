Nigeria: NPFL Coaches, Officials Risk Sanctions Over Disparaging Interviews

30 September 2026
This Day (Lagos)

All EuroMatch-NPFL clubs have been reminded of acceptable standards of conveying grievances in match officiating, and particularly told to desist from making disparaging public comments on the NPFL.

Dr. Ayo Abdulrahman, the Chief Operating Officer of the league said the advisory has become necessary to protect the brand and avoid acts that are capable of driving away partnership interests.

Titled, "warning against disparaging statements by club coaches and officials, the memo drew the attention of all clubs' leadership to extant provisions of the Frameworks and Rules on incendiary public statements capable of bringing the league to disrepute.

"This has become necessary as the 2026/27 season progresses and with particular reference to a trending video interview featuring the Sporting Lagos FC Coach, Jeffery Buter, which questioned the integrity of the centre referee at the end of Match-day 6 encounter in Lagos against Barau FC", the memo referenced.

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Abdulrahaman also reminded club officials that there exists official channels of communicating grievances about officiating issues to the Secretariat.

It continued, "All Clubs are hereby reminded of Appendix B, Rule 7 and Section A, Rule 5.5.2 of the NPFL Framework and Rules 2026/2027, which prohibit public criticism and disparaging statements against the League and its officials by players, club coaches and officials".

The COO admonished Clubs to strictly ensure that their coaches, managers, and officials refrain from making statements capable of bringing the League and its Match Officials into disrepute.

He went on to declare that "any further breach will attract appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the NPFL Framework and Rules".

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